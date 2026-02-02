Italia Shore, the new season begins: Floriana Secondi is the new one "Boss". All the details

After the great success of the first two seasons, “Italia shore” returns, the Italian version of the popular MTV show, produced by Fremantle, with a new unmissable third season, available from February 3rd exclusively on Paramount+.

An edition full of new features, starting with the arrival of the lively Floriana Secondi, who joins the team in the role of Boss of Italia Shore: she has the task of following the kids, organizing big parties, but also supervising how they take care of the house. Between old acquaintances and new faces, the protagonists of the third edition will experience an unforgettable holiday in the breathtaking villa of Italia Shore, on the Lazio coast.

Paramount+, all releases for February 2026

The news of the new season

In the new season, “Spadino” (Samuele), 26 years old, from Rome will return; Marcolino (Piermarco) 24 years old, from Anzio; Nikita, 24 years old, from Milan and Ale (Alessandro), 24 years old, from Rome. The new entries: Stefano, 21 years old, Lentini (SR); Eleonora, 18 years old, Turin; Eduardo, 22 years old, Naples; Marta, 24 years old, Zagarolo (RM); The sisters Sara, 19 years old and Greta, 23, Florence The protagonists of the docu-reality will stay in a splendid villa in Fregene, on the Lazio coast, which will be the setting for the new memorable episodes. A cast of eccentric and varied personalities, many of whom have already been protagonists of the first seasons, plus new additions who will make the dynamics in the villa even more effervescent.

With the new season, the Italia Shore Reactions also return in which the YouTuber Tony IPants and the cast of the show comment together on the top moments of each episode. The first episode of the third season of Italia Shore will be broadcast on MTV (Sky channel 131, on Sky Glass channel 122 and streaming on NOW) on 3 February at 11pm.

All united by an unconventional lifestyle, the girls and boys of “Italia Shore 3” promise to offer unique and overwhelming moments, further enriching the world of the “Shore” franchise. Over the years, the global phenomenon of MTV’s “Shore” franchise has captivated audiences with more than fifteen spin-offs and sequels around the world, including “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” and “All Star Shore” in the United States, “Geordie Shore” in the United Kingdom, “Gandía Shore” in Spain, “Warsaw Shore” in Poland, “Acapulco Shore” in Mexico and “Super Shore.”