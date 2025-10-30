Fans of Italy’s Got Talent they put judges and handlers to the test. Mara Maionchi, Frank Matano, Elettra Lamborghini And Alessandro Cattelanin addition to the conductors Aurora And Fruhave become the protagonists of a special video which sees them engaged in a series of original and above all unpredictable tests, sent by fans on the occasion of a special casting, to reverse the roles and test their improvisation skills. A small challenge on the eve of the final of the program, which will be broadcast live, for the first time on Disney+, on October 31st at 9.15pm.

Italia’s Got Talent, fans put judges and hosts to the test: the video

Italia’s Got Talent, challenges for hosts and judges

Alessandro Cattelan he had to demonstrate that he could maintain his readiness even under pressure. Running on a treadmill at increasing speed and incline, he answered a series of rapid-fire questions, overcoming obstacles that tested his concentration and agility.

Frank Matano he took on a challenge that tested his musical skills: learning to play the Otamatone, a Japanese musical instrument with a funny shape and unmistakable sound, in just a few minutes, and performing a recital while trying to remain serious throughout the performance.

Elettra Lamborghini, like a crafty thief dealing with a vault, she had to juggle a grid of lasers to save the lucky charm par excellence of Italy’s Got Talent. The goal: reach the precious loot without setting off the alarm.

Mara Maionchi she found herself answering a series of increasingly absurd and surreal phone calls. Between unlikely clients and illogical requests, Mara had to do her best to keep calm. Among the prank calls, also that of a special author: Frank Matano.

Aurora and Fru they put their skills as hosts to the test by facing a significant linguistic challenge: presenting different types of programs without being able to pronounce some essential words. They thus had to improvise, finding increasingly creative alternative solutions at a rapid pace.