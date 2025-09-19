Italia’s Got Talent: Mara Maionchi gets excited for the cover of Frozen 2 and is immediately Golden Buzzer

Mara Maionchi’s Golden Buzzer arrives in Italia’s Got Talent. To excite the most famous record in Italy was the performance of goose skin by Joe Romano who with his cover taken from the animated film Frozen 2 has conquered the heart of Mara and all the public, thus conquering a place in the semifinal.

During the second episode of the show, available with a new episode every Friday on Disney+, Mara Maionchi assigned his Golden Buzzer after listening to the vocal talent of Joe Romano, a boy born in San Giorgio a Cremano and raised in Casalnuovo di Napoli, who played the song Into the Unknown, based on the animated film Walt Disney Studios Frozen 2 – of Arendelle.

Mara has caught all the intensity and charge of the 33 -year -old performance, thus deciding to press the Golden Buzzer to allow him to directly access the semifinals of Italia’s Got Talent and try to conquer, thus, also a place in the final that will be broadcast live, for the first time on Disney+, on October 31st.

Italia’s Got Talent: the interview with the cast

Mara Maionchi’s Golden Buzzer: the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wiykrh-pns