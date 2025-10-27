Italia’s Got Talent, the date and time of the final streaming on Disney+ and the ten finalists

An evening different from all the others. Italy’s Got Talentthe show produced by Fremantle Italia, reaches the last chapter of the 2025 edition and starts the countdown to the final. Ten names in the running for victory and some big news.

The ten finalists of Italia’s Got Talent

To compete for the victory and the final prize, on the stage of the Teatro Comunale of Vicenza, they will perform live, in an unmissable evening full of emotions and talent, 10 finalists Of Italy’s Got Talent: the Baby Dreamers they will bring energy and sweetness with their hip hop choreographies; Alessandro Malerba he will enchant the audience with his guitar; the powerful voice of Joe Romano will thrill the judges once again; Adriano Moretti he will entertain with his brilliant comedy; Michael Spaghetti he will set the stage on fire with his rebellious rock; the little acrobat Dmytro Onyshchenko it will amaze with its aerial grace; the 47 Aktitude dancers they will release energy with their dance; Shadow Ace it will entertain and excite with its shadow show; The Taekwondo Demonstration Team will bring martial art and discipline to the stage and finally Akira 100% will continue to provide laughter and surreal entertainment (while Soery Dell’Acqua will not be present as he has decided to withdraw from the competition).

Italia’s Got Talent, the date and time of the final

The final of Italia’s Got Talent 2025 will be broadcast live on Disney+ for the first time. The appointment is for 31 October 2025 at 9.15pm.