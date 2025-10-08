Italia's Got Talent, the feat of the incredible Dmytro and the breaking of the rules of the program

A more unique than rare moment. Little Dmytro enchants all the judges and writes the story of Italy’s Got Talent with a collective Golden Buzzer.

In the fifth episode dedicated to the Auditions, Dmytro, a 9-year-old prodigy who gave the public a delicate and exciting acrobatic performance, enchanted the four judges – Mara Maionchi, Frank Matano, Elettra Lamborghini and Alessandro Cattelan – who all decided to push the Golden Buzzeralthough they had run out of Golden Buzzers at their disposal. Will the judges be allowed to bend the rule to award this special and unexpected Golden Buzzer to the very young talent?

Who is Dmytro

Born in Kiev, Ukraine, Dmytro began studying circus art at the age of four. Despite the war, his parents chose not to abandon their home, allowing him to continue training to pursue his dream: joining Cirque du Soleil. Now the judges have given him a chance to get to the final episode which will be broadcast live, for the first time on Disney+, on October 31, 2025.

Italia’s Got Talent, the collective Golden Buzzer for Dmytro

