Italia’s Got Talent, the judges speak: “We have secret talents. Talent shows? They give you visibility, but they take it away just as quickly”

The new edition of Italia’s Got Talent comes exclusively on Disney+. From September 5, with a new episode every Friday, the streaming platform will host one of the most loved talent shows by the public but expect many novelties and countless talents ready to entertain but above all excite the judges and the public at home.

Great new entry at the judges’ table is Alessandro Cattelan. It is an unpublished role for him who temporarily moves away from the conduction to play the role of the “judge” of a talent show. “It’s a bit like to close a circle for me – he reveals to us -. I made his debut as a judge of the songs of the Zecchino d’Oro many years ago. I was the most severe of all and I was also in Italy’s Got Talent, but I had a lot of fun, it is the only talent where there is less competition among the judges and this helps”.

At his side the veterans Mara Maionchi, Frank Matano and Elettra Lamborghini.

At the management of the show they return Aurora and Fru of the The Jackal who bring all their irony to the stage accompanying the competitors on their path to conquer the title of champion of Italy’s Got Talent.

There final Of Italy’s Got Talent will be broadcast live streaming, always on Disney+, on October 31, 2025.