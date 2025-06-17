Italy enters the EU alliance on nuclear power: what the agreement provides and what it means for our country

THE’Italy has officially joined theEU alliance on nuclear power: after two years as “observer member», Our country has become part of the restricted group of Member States of the European Union they consider nuclear energy as a fundamental resource for the decarbonisation and the achievement of theenergy independence.

It is an initiative launched in 2023 by Franceleader in Europe in the production of nuclear energy with a total of 57 Nuclear reactorsable to satisfy about 70% of the national electricity needs. Italian membership was confirmed by the Minister of the Environment and Energy Safety, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin: now our country can actively participate in discussions within the Union, more easily accessing the EU funding intended for nuclear projects and accelerating the development of mini-readers modular nuclear (SMR), for the production of latest generation nuclear energy.

What is the EU alliance on nuclear power and what it foresees

THE’European nuclear alliance It therefore represents a coalition of EU member countries favorable to the relaunch of the nuclear: the final goal is that of collaborate On a political and financial level for the development of new generation nuclear reactors. Specifically, the EU alliance aims to accelerate it developmentdemonstration e implementation in Europe of SMR (Small Modular Reactors) within the early 2030s.

Just to achieve these ambitious objectives, the alliance has equipped itself with a strategic action planwhich entrusts the member countries the task of:

hold up projects related to modular nuclear mini-cottors (SMR), strengthening the chain of supply European (including fuel and raw materials) and facing possible gaps;

projects related to (SMR), strengthening the chain of European (including fuel and raw materials) and facing possible gaps; identify new ways for involve potential users interested in SMR reactors as highly energy intensity industries or hydrogen producers;

potential interested in as highly energy intensity industries or hydrogen producers; encourage the creation of a Nuclear skills academy constituted on the basis of Net-Zero Industry Act (the EU regulation that aims to reach zero net emissions in the European Union by 2030);

constituted on the basis of (the EU regulation that aims to reach zero net emissions in the European Union by 2030); strengthen the exchanges and contacts between the promoters of the project, the European authorities of nuclear security regulation and the authorities of regulation in the different EU countries

and contacts between the promoters of the project, the European authorities of nuclear security regulation and the authorities of in the different EU countries cooperate with International bodies competent to help European SMR projects to reach international markets.

Initially, the alliance was composed of 12 Member States: Bulgaria, Croatia, Finland, France, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden and Hungary. In February of this year, then, also the Belgium presented his request for adhesion as an effective member: with the entry ofItalytheEstonia It remains the only observer country of the alliance.

At the moment, therefore, Not all countries of the European Union participate in this alliance: precisely because of the different positions between the 27 Member States On the theme of nuclear power, France proposed the creation of an external group, so as to remedy the lack of one qualified majority During the meetings within the EU Council.

What does this alliance for Italy mean

But, therefore, what it means for the our country This alliance? In general, Italy’s entry will allow you to strengthen within the European Union The “pro-nuclear” frontallowing our country to speed up the study and development of latest generation nuclear reactors also thanks to collaboration with the other Member States.

In practice, entry into the nuclear alliance will allow us to play a role more important at the Community level, but exclusively from the point of view of the research and the development of the latest generation reactors.

In Italy, in fact, all four nuclear power plants present in the territory they are not operational: in 1987 and 2011, in fact, the population was called to express itself on the possible closure of nuclear power plants through a referendum. In both occasions, citizens declared themselves opposite to the production of nuclear energy within the Italian territory, also thanks to the close accidents of Chernobyl and Fukushima. By virtue of the outcome of these referendums, therefore, the nuclear energy production In Italy it is suspended.

Given, however, the European objectives on “zero net emissionsAnd the recent development of latest generation nuclear reactors, the current government has reopened the debate on the matter, approving a bill last February for the Return to the production of nuclear energy: according to the provisions, the final regulatory framework should be ready by 2027.

On the same wake, on May 14 the creation of Nuclitaliaa company participated by Enel, Ansaldo Energia And Leonardo who will take care of studying advanced technologies and develop new projects on modular nuclear mini-cars.

The debate on nuclear energy in Italy therefore remains open: the current government has declared that the goal is to “have one first nuclear production already in 2035 Thanks to the SMRs ». Thanks to the adhesion to the EU alliance, Italy can therefore participate actively to the discussions and working groups established at the Community level, accessing the EU funding intended for nuclear projects and consolidating the relationship with others Pro-nuclear states of the European Union.