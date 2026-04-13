Italy is not a country for singles. Because mine "+1" can't he be a friend?

Culture

Italy is not a country for singles. Because mine "+1" can’t he be a friend?

Italy is not a country for singles. Why can’t my “+1” be a friend?

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Strait of Hormuz, the US blockade decided by Trump is triggered: how it works and why it is a risky operation
Italy is not a country for singles. Because mine "+1" can’t he be a friend?
The effect of the Magyar wave: the EU celebrates, a hostile silence from Putin and Trump. Melons in the middle