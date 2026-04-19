"Jack Ryan: Ghost War"trailer and release date of the new highly anticipated sequel film revealed

Three years after the fourth and final season, John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan returns to Prime Video for a new adventure, the one staged in the film Ghost War. A sort of single-episode fifth season (a bit like Good Omens, but for completely different reasons), for the character of Tom Clancy who in the cinema, in the over forty years of life since his birth on paper, has been played in several films by stars such as Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin and Ben Affleck before being entrusted to the actor-director known for The Office US and A Quiet Place.

And so after four seasons, comes the film that brings beloved protagonist Jack Ryan back to the world of espionage for the most personal and dangerous mission he has ever faced. Set on a global scale, this gripping thriller combines brilliant storytelling with adrenaline-pumping sequences. Here is the information on the plot, cast and release date, and finally the official trailer of the new film.

The plot of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

In this film, Jack Ryan is reluctantly dragged back into the world of espionage when a secret international mission uncovers a dangerous conspiracy, forcing him to face an out-of-control special operations unit. In a race against time where lives are at stake and the threat looms ever larger, Jack reunites with CIA agent Mike November (Michael Kelly) and his former boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce): their experience is their only advantage against an enemy who anticipates their every move. Joined by an unexpected partner – the brilliant MI6 agent Emma Marlowe (Sienna Miller) – Jack and his team must navigate their way through a tangled web of betrayal, confronting a past they thought was long buried, in what becomes the most personal and risky mission they have ever faced.

The cast of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

The film is directed by Andrew Bernstein; the screenwriters are Aaron Rabin and John Krasinski on a story by Noah Oppenheim and John Krasinski obviously based on the characters created by Tom Clancy.

Ghost War is produced by Allyson Seeger, John Krasinski and Andrew Form; the executive producers are John J. Kelly, Alexa Ginsburg, Carlton Cuse, Tom Clancy.

The cast features the return of John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly, and includes Max Beesley, JJ Feild, Douglas Hodge and Betty Gabriel. Sienna Miller joins the cast for this adventure.

When Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War comes out

The film, with a total duration of 105 minutes, will be released on Prime Video on Wednesday 20 May.

The trailer for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War