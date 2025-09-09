Jannik Sinner is no longer the n ° 1 of the world in tennis: record and scenarios of revenge on Alcaraz

Jannik Sinnerafter 65 weeks of undisputed kingdom is no longer the number of the world in tennis: thanks to the victory in the final of the US Open 2025, Carlos Alcaraz (11,540 points) surpassed the blue (10,780) in the ATP ranking, returning to the highest step after exactly two years. In the coming months the two tennis phenomena will battle for the most coveted place, namely the top of the ranking at the end of the year, “title” currently detained by the South Tyrolean champion. Sinner, as declared in the post race, understood that to overcome the Spaniard and aim for the ranking again, he will have to leave his “comfort zone“, By enriching his game with tactical variations such as Servi & Volley and the short ball to be less predictable. Let’s find out the numbers, records and projections in the race at No. 1.

Sinner stops at 65 weeks from King after the defeat against Alcaraz

Sinner’s first kingdom lasted 454 days, from 10 June 2024 to 7 September 2025. The blue made the fourth longer strip ever by neo 1: better than his 65 weeks They only did the unattainable Roger Federer (237), Jimmy Connors (160) and Lleyton Hewitt (75). It is already the 12th longer all-time tennis domainone step away from the top ten (11th) of the longest consecutive kingdoms. Alcaraz had reached the top for the first time in 2022 at the age of 19 and 4 months (the youngest ever to succeed) and in total until today he was stopped at 37 weeks. There are therefore 28, therefore, the weeks of difference between the two.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: who will be the number 1 of tennis at the end of the year

At the moment Alcaraz has 11,540 points, while Sinner 10,780: there is a margin of 760 points between the two. To try to predict how many chances the pupil of Vagnozzi and Cahill has to place the counter -strip on the rival you have to analyze The points to defend from here to November in the tournaments that are missing at the end of the season: The Spaniard has an ending of 2025 with only 900 points to defend against the 2880 of the above -tooth. Here is the subdivision in detail:

Sinner vs Alcaraz, the two programming in comparison

Compared to last year Sinner will have one tightest driver table. After a little deserved rest for both, the blue from 25 September will be in Beijing, while the Spaniard in Tokyo. These are category 500 tournaments (and therefore they provide 500 points for the winner). The first week of October, the first two in the world will find themselves in Shanghai, where Sinner defends the 1000 points of the title and the student of Juan Carlos Ferrero instead has just 200 points expiring. Continuing in the autumn programming Sinner has just added a stage: the 500 in Vienna, from 20 to 26 October. Alcaraz should stop that week. The Masters 1000 in Pariswhich will close the accounts for the qualifications at ATP Finals (Spanish and blue have already been qualified for weeks), it will be the last event of the “regular” season. There are at stake 1000 pointsbut the extreme proximity to the Turin appointment, where Jannik defends 1500, could convince the blue not to play.

The race to n ° 1 if we spread the time horizon

The beginning of next year could smile at Sinnerespecially in the period between Australian Open (won by the blue) and international of Rome, or those months in which in 2025 it had to serve the disqualification due to the history of the clostebol (and therefore was unable to earn points). In the same period Alcaraz will have to pay several bills of points (on all triumphs in Rotterdam, Montecarlo and Rome). The challenge between the two prodigence of the circuit entered the heart and as happened in the era of the Big Three (Federer, Nadal and Djokovic) it is legitimate to expect continuous overtaking and counter -upset in the coming years.