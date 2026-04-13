Jannik Sinner's plan for Roland Garros and what puts him ahead of Alcaraz

Culture

Jannik Sinner’s plan for Roland Garros and what puts him ahead of Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner’s plan for Roland Garros and what puts him ahead of Alcaraz

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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