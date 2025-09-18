Jeremy Irons: "I like to interpret failed men. Jennifer Aniston? An adorable actress"

Oscar -winning actor Jeremy Irons is added to the cast of the fourth season of “The Morning Show”, the series with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the role of two journalists and conductors of the iconic American TV program, the “The Morning Show”. Irons plays the role of Alex Levy’s father, the character brilliantly played by Aniston, a man, according to him, “powerful but at the same time full of defects, a bit like so many men.

“I like to interpret multifaceted characters and in a certain sense failed,” reveals the actor in an interview in which he told himself very much as a professional in the world of cinema but also as a man.

The new ten episodes of The Morning Sh0w 4 debut on Appletv+ on September 17th.

The Morning Show 4, the interview with the cast: “An intense season. That’s what we look like our characters”