Jewels and pains of the Monza National Highthoder: how the F1 circuit of the Italy GP has changed

Italian Grand Prix of 1987 in Monza. Credit: Vintage Postcard, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons



The rhombus of the engines that tears the peace of the park, the red tide after the Ferrari victories and the very high speeds are distinctive traits of theMonza National Autodromothe circuit where the Italian Grand Prix Of Formula 1. THE 5,793 meters of asphalt with 11 curves, this year protagonists during the weekend from 5 to 7 September with the race scheduled for Sunday at 15.00, constitute the “Temple of speed“, A place where – for better or for worse – the history of motorsport was written.

The Brianza route, born in 1922was modeled in his beyond 100 years of history because of its very nature. Long straights and iconic curves raised of the speed ring, combined with constant technological innovation which made the cars faster and faster, they were the scene of numerous and tragic accidents which over time have imposed an adaptation of the circuit to guarantee the safety pilots and the public. These changes have not distorted the soul of the motor driver who still remains today faster route of the Formula 1 championship (for average speed – 264,362 km/h). In its long history, the Lombard asphalt, which can be visited all year round with special tours, was the theater of numerous triumphs Ferraristable who has a strong link with this track as shown by the 20 wins obtained to the Italy GP in history.

The origins of the National Autodrome of Monza where the Formula 1 Grand Prix is ​​held

In the early 1920s, the Italian car manufacturers returned from excellent results abroad, were looking for a level headquarters to host the Italian Grand Prix. So it was that in 1922 theAutomobile Club of Milanon the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Association, decided to build theAutodromo di Monza. With an initial cost of about 6 million lirethe route was built inside the Monza Park in record time: it took only 110 days (from 15 May to 28 July) thanks to the use of 3500 workers and numerous means of work. The original design of the third permanent selfodrome in the world after Indianapolis and Brooklands, provided for a total of 1o km of asphalt, divided into two routes that intersected on two levels through a underpass; 5.5 km they were part of a road route And 4.5 km constituted a speed ring with two elevated curves united by two straight of about 1 km capable of reaching the cars the theoretical speed of 180/190 km/h.

The first confoguration of the Monza Autodrome in the Year of Construction (1922). Credit: GGG, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons



In the years following the official opening the September 3rd of the same year, different were played on the Brianza circuit car competitions And motorcycle as well as numerous attempts to speed record. Currently, it is owned by theMONZA National Autodromo Company Increment Authority and Sport SIS SPA.

The accidents that have changed Monza and Formula 1

With the limited safety standards of the time, the Monza circuit was a ruthless track, where the safety of pilotsbut also that of publicwere not guaranteed. Some show it tragic accidents Which not only have imposed changes to the circuit, but also marked a turning point for safety in motorsport.

Mattress accident (1928)

During the 17th round of the8th Italian Grand Prixthe Italian pilot Emilio mattresses which ran with the Talbot During an attempt to overtake on the reptilinear after having come out at great speed from the last curve he struck and ended at full speed on the stands on the edge of the track. The balance was tragic, in addition to mattresses, lost their lives 21 spectators. However, the race was completed and won by French Chiron. The Italian Grand Prix was suspended for two years and, for safety reasons, more slow alternative tracks such as the “Florio Circuit” 6,680 meters.

Triple mortal accident of 1933

In 1932 we returned to the use of the complete route until 10 September 1933when the Monza racetrack lived its “black day”. During the Monza Grand Prix – a competition separated from the Italian Grand Prix – three of the greatest pilots of the time lost life: Giuseppe Campari, Baconin Borzacchini and Stanisław Czaykowski. The tragedy took place in two distinct accidents: during the first heat, Campari and Borzacchini came out of the track at the same point, probably due to one oil stain left by another car. Incredibly the race was not interrupted and, in a subsequent heat, the Polish pilot Czaykowski crashed into the same area as the unfortunate Italian pilots.

Initially, to reduce speeds, artificial chicane which lowered the middle school on the rounds until about 105 km/h But in 1939 A program of changes that changed the face of the circuit was started: the Historical elevated curves were demolished and the road route was redesigned, leading to the birth of a new track from 6,300 meters which was used until the 1950s.

The post -war period marked a new era for the Monza car circuit

At the end of the Second World War, the Monza Autodrome was unusable due to the structural damage caused by its use as a site of war storage. Thanks to a restoration project started in 1948the circuit returned to live the following year, with an inaugural race won by Ferrari of Alberto Ascari. In the 1950 Monza was chosen to host a stage of the first, historian Formula 1 World Championship.

The return of the speed ring with the elevates

Five years later, the Brianza racetrack underwent yet another change that brought it back to its origins. A new one was made High speed ring (The Catino di Monza) similar in the conception to the original one of 1922 but more modern and suitable for new technologies. Built on structures in reinforced concrete and not on embankment, the ring, of a total length of 4250 meterswas formed by 2 straights of 875 meters one e 2 elevated curves with a ray of 320 meters and a maximum slope of the 80%. These characteristics allowed cars to reach the speeds of 285/300 km/h avoiding gear changes and the use of the brakes.

The incredible slope (80%) of the elevated curve of the Monza circuit. Credit: public domain, wikimedia commons



Even the two straights of the road route underwent changes coming together by a new, wide curve with a radius that widens towards the exit, which took the name of “Parabolic”.

The complete 10 km track was the stage of the Italian Grand Prix until 1961 while the only high -speed ring continued to host other competitions, such as the A thousand kilometers of Monza and numerous record attempts. In 1955 he was the scene of another tragedy: during an improvised test aboard a Ferrari 750 Sport lost his champion life Alberto Ascarithe only Italian to have won the Formula 1 championship 2 times; In his memory, the “Variant of the Vialone” today bears his name.

Von Trips accident (1961)

The September 10, 1961during the second lap of the Italian Grand Prix, the most serious tragedy was consumed in the history of the circuit and Formula 1 known as “the Monza massacre”. Wolfgang von Tripsbehind the wheel of his Ferrari and in full struggle for the world title, he was approaching the detached of the parabolic curve. After a contact with the Lotus of Jim Clarkthe Ferrari of Von Trips came out of the track ending up against the fragile networks to protect the public. In the impact, the pilot was thrown out of the passenger compartment, dying instantly and the car plunged on the crowd on the track killing 14 spectators. Again, the race was not interrupted, and his teammate Phil Hill He won the race and the world title, becoming aware of the tragedy only at the end of the Grand Prix.

The painful event led to the introduction of new security measures for the public and thedefinitive abandonment of the high -speed ring for Formula 1. Today, the iconic curves are still standing and it is possible to visit them to realize the person of their impressive slope.

The elevated curves of the Monza circuit have not been demolished and are still present today. Credit: Matteo Galbiati



The changes that brought the circuit to the current conformation

Despite numerous accidents, even mortal, Monza is the circuit that hosted the most great prizes in the history of Formula 1 (Over 70 editions), remaining a fixed appointment in the calendar for a reason: the show. His long straights have always given exciting races, dominated by scie games And You arrive at the FotoFinishas happened several times in the early 70s.

At that time, technological progress – from the introduction of more efficient tires to the Alattoni – had pushed cars at average speeds close to 250 km/h. To ensure further security, the main changes took place in two phases. In the 1972 were inserted some Provisional chicane To slow down the straights that in 1976 were replaced by permanent and slower variantswho made the safest track while keeping his DNA.

This configuration remained almost unchanged for almost twenty years. After the death of Ayrton Senna In the 1994the consequent revolution in the security field led to further small changes also to Monza. The last significant modification dates back to 2000with the redesign of the 1st variant (the “variant of the reptifile”) in the right-left configuration that we know today, an iconic point that has become iconic of the track from 5 793 m.