Kamchatka earthquake of magnitude 7.8: the tsunami alert returned, seismic sequence with over 40 shocks

A strong magnitude earthquake 7.8 He hit the Russian peninsula of the Kamchatka: as reported by the USGS (United States Geological Survey), the shock took place at 06:58 of 19 September (local hours, 20:58 on 18 September in Italy), while L‘epicenter was located at sea, a 128 km east of the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky (capital of the Region), at a depth of 19.5 km. As often happens, estimates on magnitude and depth of the shocks vary slightly: the INGV has in fact reported a magnitude of 7.7, with a hypocenter at 15 km deep.

In any case, it was what, from a geological point of view, is defined seismic sequencecharacterized by a strong initial earthquake (Mainshock) followed by a series of shocks of minor magnitude (also called Aftershockreplicas or shocks of settlement). The first shock of magnitude 7.8, in fact, was followed by about 40 drafting shocksall of a magnitude included Between 4.4 and 5.7.

Immediately after the earthquake, the Noaa Tsunami alert center (the United States National Meteorological Service) issued aTsunami alert for the coasts of Kamchatka close to the epicenter, but also for the Curile islands and for the Japan: The notice, however, was revoked shortly after. The authorities, however, have not reported damage to places or people, being a little inhabited area, even if i emergency services However, they were activated in the area.

Earthquakes of this intensity are not new for Kamchatka, one of the most areas seismic of the world finding himself along the Pacific fire beltan area extremely rich in volcanoes and earthquakes. Just on 30 July the peninsula had been hit by a violent shock of magnitude 8.8, among the 10 strongest earthquakes ever recorded in instrumental times, after which she had been issued a tsunami alert throughout the Pacific area.