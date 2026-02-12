Katie Holmes wrote a farewell letter to James Van Der Beek

What she feels at this moment, now that the awareness of James Van Der Beek’s death is starting to be metabolised as a heavy absence, Katie Holmes, the Joey Potter of Dawson’s Creek, has written in a letter. The recipient is him, the colleague and friend with whom he shared the unforgettable experience of the popular TV series: “I am so grateful to have shared a piece of James’ journey. He is loved. Kimberly, we love you and we will always be here for you and your beautiful children”, the thought addressed to his wife and left accompanying the note photographed in a post.

James Van Der Beek was also a wonderful husband and father (of 6 children)

Katie Holmes’ letter to James Van Der Beek

“James, thank you. Sharing space with your imagination has always been something sacred: breathing the same air in the territory of fantasy, trusting each other and knowing that our hearts were fulfilled,” reads the letter from actress Katie Holmes to James Van Der Beek, Dawson Leery in the TV series Dawson’s Creek.

“I carry those memories with me: the laughter, the conversations about life, the songs of James Taylor, the adventures of a unique youth. Yours was a presence made of courage, compassion, generosity, strength. You had a profound respect for life and lived it with an integrity that transformed every gesture: foundations on which you built a beautiful marriage, six loving children.” For Holmes, James Van Der Beek’s journey was “a true hero’s journey”.

An immense pain expressed again like this: “I mourn this loss with a heart that bears the weight of your absence and filled with gratitude for the mark you left”, and then I once again address a thought to the friend’s family: “To Kimberly and the children: we are here for you, today and always. We will surround you with love and compassion, as he would have wanted”.

