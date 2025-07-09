Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3, the box of boxing live on Netflix: when to see it and what to expect

The wait is over. After two battles become legend, Katie Taylor (Irish, born in 1986) and Amanda Serrano (Pueno, from 1988) are preparing to write the final chapter of their trilogy which, sportingly speaking, we do not hesitate to define epic. At the Madison Square Garden in New York, the two female boxing icons will face each other for the third time in a match that has the flavor of the definitive accounts. There is not only the undisputed title of superleggers’ weights: there is probably the right to be considered the greatest of one’s generation at stake.

The previous meetings

The first meeting is dated April 2022 and it is already history: Taylor wins by decision divided into a battle at the last breath, after seriously risked the KO. The Madison Square Garden, for the first time in its history, had a female match like Main Event.

The second round of the saga took place in November 2024, in Arlington, Texas. In a bolt, Taylor and Serrano gave birth to another war without exclusion of shots. The Irishman still won, this time by unanimous decision, but with very thin margins and not without controversy. The wound on the forehead suffered by Serrano lit accusations of incorrectness: its corner even defined the Taylor “a dirty boxer”.

The new challenge: who is favorite?

Now the curtain rises on the third act. Serrano is hungry for revenge, perhaps more than it has never been. For the first time, Taylor does not be favored: the quotas see it unfavored despite the previous ones in her favor (4/7 Serrano, 6/4 Taylor).

The stakes are very high: WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO world titles; The Ring belt; And above all, the moral crown of the undisputed queen of women’s boxing. Both boxers arrive full of motivations: Katie Taylor wants to close the circle and definitively reject doubts; Amanda Serrano wants to write the ending he feels he deserves.

The program of the day

It is the first time that the Madison Square Garden hosts an entirely feminine card: the event will be a boxing festival “in pink”, with a very high level program that provides:

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano – Superleggeri titles; Ellie Scotney vs Yamileth Mercado – Supergallo titles; Alycia Baumgardner vs Jennifer Mercado – Super Piuma titles; Savannah Marshall vs Shadasia Green – Supermari titles; Cherneka Johnson vs Shuretta Metcalf – Gallo titles; Chantelle Cameron vs Jessica Camara – Superleggeri; Ramla Ali vs Lila Furdo – Supergallo; Tamm Thibeault vs Mary Casamassa – Medium weights.

When and how to see the meeting on live TV

The live broadcast will be available exclusively on Netflix, without additional costs for subscribers. The date to be marked on the calendar is that of Friday 11 July 2025; The time of the Italian live broadcast says 2.00 on Saturday 12 July.

But be careful, the most awaited meeting, the one between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, should begin between 3.30 and 4.30 Italian. Tuning in advance is however recommended.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rzv4lfl3m8