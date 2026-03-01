Kill the hateful Khamenei and give yourself a political future

Culture

Kill the hateful Khamenei and give yourself a political future

Kill the hateful Khamenei and give yourself a political future

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Kill the hateful Khamenei and give yourself a political future
Ali Khamenei, who was the supreme leader of Iran killed during the US-Israel attacks
Does going to sleep with wet hair really give you a cold? No, this is a false myth