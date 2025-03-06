Kim Rossi Stuart: “My leopard is a materialist who has to deal with time passing”

The Leopard is a story that speaks of the difficulty of accepting the change, for this reason it is so current. Kim Rossi Stuart says this by talking about the new Netflix mini-series available from March 5th. “For him it is a big sacrifice to adapt to this wave of ignorance represented by the character of Sedara – says the actor – the prince is placed in front of the fact that the power at some point you lose it. The whole final chapter focuses on this: on accepting that everything in the end becomes dust “.

The Prince of Salina is a timeless character

“Human beings – continues Rossi Stuart – at a certain point they have to deal with awareness (that death, editor’s note) will come and that ambition, power and material goods count zero. My character says in the end that on 73 years of life he lived three, the rest lost them. “

Kim Rossi Stuart worked with the director of the Tom Shanklan series to find the right balance between the good and the evil that live the prince of Salina. “The price of his actions is Concetta’s happiness,” says the director. The character of Concetta is in fact the great novelty of this mini-series that aims to adapt some parts of the classic of Giuseppe Tomasi of Lampedusa to the contemporary taste. The first adaptation of Il Gattopardo was signed by Luchino Visconti and had Divi such as Burt Lancaster, Alain Delon and Claudia Cardinale in the cast.

How much the leopard cost

Netflix did not arrive official figures on the cost of the series. During the press conference of Il Gattopardo Tinny Andreattata, Vice -president for the Italian content of Netflix, he spoke of an expense at the height of the ambitions of the project. Unfirmed items speak of a buckt that would be around 60 million euros.