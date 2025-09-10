Landman 2 on Paramount+, the trailer and when it comes out

Countdown for the return to the ‘new frontier’ of the United States. Paramount+ announces the second season of Landmanthe series set in one of the “Boomtown” linked to the oil of oil in Western Texas and co-creator by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace. Here is the trailer, the cast, the advances and everything we know.

Landman 2, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0uuk3rzqfg

Landman 2, the cast

The cast of the series is composed of Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia and Sam Elliott, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore.

Landman 2, the advances on the plot

The series is set in the world of western texas oil extractions. A ‘new frontier’ where workers and unscrupulous billionaires, recites the synopsis, feed a business so large as to reshape our climate, our economy and our geopolitics. Landman, reads again, is a modern story of fortune research.

Landman 2, when it comes out

The second season debuts exclusively on Paramount+ November 16, 2025.