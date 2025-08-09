Large fire on Vesuvius: the flames extend, column of smoke visible also from Naples

The fire broke out on Vesuvius on August 8th.



No, it is not an eruption of the Vesuviusbut of a big fire burst on the slopes of the volcano. The flames have flared up Yesterday afternoon, Friday 8 August, in the pine forest of Terzigno On the southern side of Vesuvius, in the Monte Somma area. During the night, however, the flames have extended further, powered by the wind and the warm temperatures and reaching about 1,050 meters.

After sunset, in fact, the operations of the firefighters were interrupted for reasons of safetyto then resume this morning at dawn with the intervention of 4 Canadair and 4 helicopters To tame the flames: according to what reported by the Civil Protection of the Campania Region, due to the fire, more than more than 2,500 hectaresbut the extent of the damage could be greater since the stake has not yet been extinct. In the last update of 10, the Civil Protection Department has confirmed the intervention on the site of 6 Canadair in total, requesting citizens and operators maximum prudence.

A second perspective of the fire that broke out on Vesuvius.



The fire and the large column of smoke caused by the flames are well visible also from the city of Napleswhere in the meantime a Permanent table in the Prefecture To coordinate the rescue and try to face the emergency to the best.

The causes of the stake are not yet clear, even if the authorities are investigating thehypothesis of willful misconduct: the risk is that the flames compromise the local flora and much of the natural heritage of the Vesuvius National Park.

The episode reported to everyone’s memory what happened in 2017when a violent fire broke out in the Vesuvius National Park had burned most of the High stem woods which covered the slopes, causing damage for 17 million euros.

The fire broke out on Vesuvius was clearly visible by the whole city of Naples.



From 15 June, among other things, an alert of “is active in the Campania regiongreat danger“For forest fires: in less than two months they have already broken out 1,060 fires. The situation therefore remains updated.