Latin America and southern America are not the same thing

When we talk about geography, the definitions do not always coincide: often a concept changes according to the point of view. This is the case of two expressions that we use almost as synonyms: Southern America and Latin America. Do they really indicate the same reality? Not exactly. The first is a purely geographical classification: The vast triangle that drops to Cape Horn from Panama’s subtle isthmus, including 12 states and over 430 million inhabitants. The second, however, has A cultural and linguistic criterion: Includes all the countries colonized from Spain, Portugal and France, therefore also Mexico, Central America and part of the Caribbean, but excludes territories such as Guyana, Suriname and Belize.

Southern America: which states are part of it

When we talk about America southern (or South or South America America), we are operating a classification on a basis purely geographical And clearly identifiable only by observing a geography card. Southern America is, in fact, that large triangle that extends fromIstmo di Panama (the “subtle” language of land that connects North America and South America) up to the extreme southern tip of the continent, on a total surface of 17 840 000 km².

Geographically, we therefore speak of an extremely large and diversified territory, delimited to the north by Caribbean seawest from thePacific Ocean and east fromAtlantic Oceanand inside which we spaz from the very long chain of Ande al bassopian Amazonian with its immense tropical rainforest and arid Atacama desert to the suction cup pampa.

Southern America includes all 12 states that develop south of Panama and a population of beyond 430 million inhabitants Characterized by a considerable cultural, ethnic and linguistic diversity. These are therefore Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

What is meant to Latin America

If we talk about America Latinon the other hand, we are not operating a classification on a geographical basis, but, rather, a type classification cultural And linguistic.

In fact, Latin America includes only those territories which, during the great explorations of the modern age, were colonized by the countries of thearea Mediterranean speaking languages NeolatineTherefore France, Spain And Portugal.

Today, Latin America’s countries are united by shared linguistic and historical-cultural traits, for this, looking at a Latin America card, we will not see a rigid distinction based on the division of the American continent in North, Center and South, but a series of territories that also include the countries of theCentral America and gods Caribbeansuch as Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Haiti and even Puerto Rico (in which Spanish is spoken despite being US territory). On the other hand, Suriname, Guyana and Belize will be excluded, as a former Dutch or British colonies.

In summary, if we talk about geographical boundaries, it is better to refer to southern America; If, on the other hand, we want to embrace with our speech a large community with linguistic and cultural traits in common, then it is better to talk about Latin America.