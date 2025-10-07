Lebron James, all the records of the king of basketball and the NBA: from the points marked to longevity

Lebron James with the Los Angeles Lakers shirt. Credit: Erik Drost, CC by 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons



With a video entitled “The Second Decision”posted on social networks on 7 October, Lebron Raymone James He stopped the world of sport for a moment, suggesting that the end of his legendary career in basketball was close. In reality, it proved to be a masterful marketing gimmick, the king is ready to take the field for the new NBA season leaving on October 21 to remind everyone that his story is not yet over, even if his greatness is already carved in the records. The native of Akron in Ohio, almost 41 yearswill be the only player in the history of the American League to play 23 seasonsdetaching other legends such as Vince Carter (22) and Dirk Nowitzki (21) in the standings. This is just one of his incredible records, Lebron dominates the ranking of the highest number of points marked in his career (42.184), the greatest number of games (292) and points marked in the playoffs (8,289) – the final part of the championship that decides the winner – all crowned by 4 NBA titles, 4 MVP titles (Best NBA player) e 3 Olympic gold (2008, 2012, 2024). Although his career and his era are entering the final stages, we do not know how many seasons he will give his fans again, one thing is certain: the eternal debate on who is the greatest of all time (the Goat – Greatest of All Time) between him and Michael Jordan It is destined to continue for many, many years.

LeBron James’ longevity records: one of the greatest basketball players ever

Lebron Jamesthe king or the chosen one, will perform 41 years next December but is ready to go down the parquet of the NBA arenas for one season, his 23tha historical record. The 4 -time NBA sample career began in 2003when he was chosen at 18 as the first choice to the draft by Cleveland Cavaliersafter attending the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

That Lebron James would have rewritten the history of basketball had been understood since his first year, but what transformed him into a legend was the ability to support that potential for over two decades. An unrepeatable mix of talent, physical power And dedicationcombined with a almost scientific care of one’s bodyallowed him to maintain a level of domain never seen before. Here are some of his records related to longevity on the playing field:

Greater number of seasons played: With the 2025-26 season, it will arrive at 23 seasons In NBA, exceeding the previous record by Vince Carter (22). With assets 1,562 Regular seasonal gicate games.

With the 2025-26 season, it will arrive at In NBA, exceeding the previous record by Vince Carter (22). With assets Regular seasonal gicate games. Greater number of selections at the All-Star Game: holds the absolute record with 21 calls consecutive, testifying to his uninterrupted superstar status.

holds the absolute record with consecutive, testifying to his uninterrupted superstar status. Greater number of selections in the all-nba quintec: He is the player with the most selections ever in the best quintetti of the League (first, second or third), with Ben 21 appointments demonstrating how it was considered one of the best players in the world for over twenty years.

He is the player with the most selections ever in the best quintetti of the League (first, second or third), with Ben demonstrating how it was considered one of the best players in the world for over twenty years. Greater number of games played in the playoffs: Lebron played 292 playoff games, reaching 10 finals (of which 8 consecutive), winning 4.

Lebron James is the king of basketball: over 40,000 career points marked

If there is a record that defines Lebron’s size it is that of Best scorer in the history of American basketballthe result of constancy, power and the ability to adapt its style of play in the various eras. Over the decades, he has transformed his game, becoming an all -round player: to the ability to score in all ways and from any position (both 2 and 3 points) has united the ability to pass and manage the ball like a playmaker and an impact also in the defensive field with stoppated and stolen balls.

Record of points in the regular season: He is the best scorer in the history of the NBA with 42,184, having exceeded the almost mythological record of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38.387) On the night between 7 and 8 February 2023 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is the only player to have broken through the wall of 40,000 points in a career.

He is the best scorer in the history of the NBA with 42,184, having exceeded the almost mythological record of (38.387) On the night between 7 and 8 February 2023 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is the only player to have broken through the wall of in a career. Points record in the playoffs: Its domain also extends to post-season. Is the leader of all time for points marked in the playoffs with 8,289 with a huge margin on the second in the standings, Michael Jordan (5,987).

Its domain also extends to post-season. Is the leader of all time for points marked in the playoffs with with a huge margin on the second in the standings, Michael Jordan (5,987). Strip of games with more than 10 points: holds one of the most incredible strips of modern sport, with beyond 1,200 consecutive games championship in which he marked at least 10 points. The last time we did not succeed dates back to 2007 .

holds one of the most incredible strips of modern sport, with beyond championship in which he marked at least 10 points. The last time we did not succeed dates back to . The exclusive club of “40-10-10”: He is the only player in the history of basketball to be part of this circle, having accumulated in his career at least 40,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists. This record, more than any other, certifies its uniqueness as a total player, capable of dominating in every aspect of the game.

King’s palmares: NBA, MVP and Olympic gold titles

His longevity has translated over the years in an extraordinary Palmarès (list of prizes obtained). Won 4 NBA titles With three different teams (Miami Heat in 2012, Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, Los Angeles Lakers in 2021), being appointed 4 times MVP of the finals (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020) e 4 times MVP of the Regular Season (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013) – The regular season from October to April 82 games. With the US national team, he enriched his bulletin board with 3 Olympic gold medals (Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Paris 2024) and a bronze (Athens 2004).