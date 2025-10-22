Legenden – The infiltrator, plot and trailer of the new Danish thriller from Netflix

“Legenden – The infiltrator” comes from Denmark, a series that seems to collect the legacy of the best Nordic noir, but with an entirely female perspective: that of a woman who fights not to get lost in a world where even the truth is a well-told lie.

A psychological thriller where nothing is as it seems, therefore, signed by directors Samanou Acheche Sahlstrøm and Kasper Barfoed, who aim to balance tension, introspection and ambiguous morality, posing a question that runs through each episode: to what extent can one lie to do the right thing?

Legenden – The infiltrator: the plot

The protagonist of the story is Tea, a young police student who accepts an extremely risky mission: to infiltrate the criminal circuits of Copenhagen by taking on a new identity, that of an elegant jeweller. His task is to gain the trust of Ashley, wife of the boss who runs a ruthless drug trafficking network. What begins as an undercover assignment becomes a journey into the abyss: Tea is immersed in Ashley’s world and discovers the contradictions of a woman prisoner of a violent and manipulative husband; but the closer the two get, the more the boundary between mission and friendship, between duty and compassion, becomes blurred. Gradually, Tea finds herself trapped in a dangerous moral dilemma: should she remain faithful to the law or to the person she is truly getting to know?

The title “Legenden” in Danish means “legend”, but in police language it also indicates a false identity created for undercover operations.

Legenden – The infiltrator: the cast

In the title role we find Clara Dessau, a young actress in her first major international project, alongside Maria Cordsen, who brings the fragile Ashley to the screen. Embodying the dark side of the story is Afshin Firouzi, here in the role of a cold and calculating drug lord. The main cast is completed with Nicolas Bro, who plays Tea’s boss.

Behind the camera are Samanou Acheche Sahlstrøm and Kasper Barfoed.

Legenden – The infiltrator: when it comes out on Netflix

The Danish series “Legenden” debuts on Netflix on Monday 27 October 2025.

Legenden – The infiltrator: the Italian trailer

undefined