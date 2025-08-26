LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite, The Streaming Special: Trailer, Plot and when it comes out

“The final clash between good and evil”. A unique and united team against super bad. Disney+ announces LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unitethe animated special dedicated to the heroines of ‘fairy tales’ and stories. Here is the trailer, the voices, the release date and the advances on the plot.

LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite, The trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-stqjheizs4

LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite, The plot

After Ariel, Vaiana, Tiana, Rapunzel and Snow White have foiled the Gaston plan to conquer all their kingdoms, he calls Ursula, Jafar and the bad queen to help him defeat the princesses once and for all. Having learned of Gaston’s intentions, the princesses recruit some of their friends with the help of the magical mirror: Aurora, Belle and Cinderella. An alliance between princesses for the final clash between good and evil.

LEGO Disney Princess: United Villains, Italian and original voices

LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite Includes the voices of Martina Felli in the role of Tiana, Ilaria De Rosa in the role of Ariel, Irene Trotta in the role of Rapunzel, Emanuela Ionica in the role of Vaiana, Agnese Tuesday in the role of Snow White, Barbara De Bortoli in the role of Belle, Monica Ward in the role of Cinderella, Laura Lenghi in the role of Aurora, Marco Manca in the role of Gaston, Massimo Corvo in the role of Jafar, Alessandra Cassioli in the role of Ursula, Irene of Caccamo in the role of the bad queen and Riccardo Scarafoni in the role of Sir Biss. The original version instead sees the rumors of: Anika Noni Rose-Tiana, Jodi Benson-Aial, Mandy Moore-RaPunzel, Auli’i Cravalho-Vaiana, Katie Von Till-Biancaneve, Julie Nathanson-Belle, Jennifer Hale-Cenerentola, Kate Higgins-Aurora, Richard White-Gaston, Jonathan, Jonathan. Freeman-Jafar, Debra Wilson-Ursula, Susanne Blakeslee-Balte, and Henri Lubatti-Sir Biss.

LEGO Disney Princess: Villains United, when it comes out on Disney+

The special is available on Disney+ from 25 August 2025.