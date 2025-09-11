Let’s keep Julio Velasco tight





Julio Velasco has arrived in Italy how certain characters of the South American novels arrive: in silence, without fanfare, bringing with him not only a profession, but a vision of the world. He was not a conqueror, but a sower. Behind his Argentine accent and the gaze that scrutinized a philosophy that had nothing to do with the aesthetic of the solitary champion, with the rhetorical of the “genius and unrulyness” that has always seduced the Italians and the Latins in general. His was not a revolution made of patterns or tactics, but of words. He changed the language, and changing the language changed his consciences: “You don’t win because you are stronger, you win because you are a team”. In a land of individualisms, bell towers and protagonists, Velasco proclaimed the heresy of the collective.

The heresy of the collective: train with words

The hero, he explained on several occasions, is no longer the single that solves, but the group that resists together. There is a lot of Argentina in this. The echo of the neighborhood courtyards, of the dusty camps where every child is nothing without his partner next to it. There is the smell of shared mate, the music of popular markets, the idea that identity is never built alone. But there is also a deeper root, the one that in the South American countries has intertwined sports and critical thinking, ball and philosophy. Velasco brought with him this legacy and returned it without tinsel: he did not mention authors, he did not make lessons, at least not at the beginning, but translated everything into daily gestures, in simple and memorable sentences. He trained speaking. He spoke to transform the error into consciousness, the defeat in lessons, the talent in method. He did not impose, he contaminated. He did not create disciples, but men and women, with always appropriate gender registers, despite the difference in age and belonging to distant generations. In the gym, his voice became a tool of civil pedagogy: the boys and girls learned to trust, to give up personal blow, to move in synchrony. And outside the gym, the public has learned that cooperation is not chain, but strength multiplier. His success was cultural before sporty. It is not in the sets won, but in the reversal of an imaginary. In a country in love with the improvised summer, Velasco brought the patience of the process, the beauty of the discipline. He showed that the talent without method is a straw fire, and that the method without passion is sterile. In the middle, as in a dance, there is the invisible art of the coach.

A translator of values ​​and a teacher for an entire society

Vlasco was, for Italy, a translator. He translated the discipline in enthusiasm, the analysis in passion. He has not only coached players and players: he educated spectators and spectators, journalists and journalists, managers. And with them he educated a piece of society. Volleyball, under its guide, has stopped being only sports and has become a civil metaphor, a laboratory of a country that needed to learn the grammar of collaboration. So it happened that an Argentine gave us a fragment of our own sentimental education. He showed us that the victory is not an individual flash, but a collective current. He taught us that we are not heroes alone, but that heroism is to share fatigue. He left us the suspicion that, if there really is a genius, that genius does not measure himself in class strokes but in the ability to tie others to himself. Yet it comes from the same country that gave birth to Maradona. Both raised in Argentina crossed by dictatorships, economic crises and popular passions, both bearers of a political commitment that went beyond the field. But if Maradona embodied the irregular genius, the individual urgency to take charge of a people with a dribbling or an impossible goal, Velasco chose the opposite way: to make the collective his flag, remove the protagonism from the single to return it to the team, without ever wasting the individual talent, indeed, exalting it.

Two revolutionaries, two ways: Maradona and Velasco

Maradona fought with the ball glued to the foot, dragging his people alone; Velasco fought and fights with the word, with the organization, with the methodical education of a group. One spoke the language of the spark, the other that of the patient construction. But both, in their own way, have been and are revolutionaries. Both said that sport is not only show, but a tool for social redemption and political identity. If Diego was the myth that burned of his own light, Julio was the coach who taught to stay in the shadows. One made the individual gesture eternal, the other has given dignity to the shared gesture. Yet, after all, their mission was the same: to give voice to a country looking for redemption, show that even the history can also be changed from the outskirts of the world. Here, Velasco is not only the coach who made the Italian volleyball great: it is the Argentine who taught us to team up. And that, as in the best South American stories, he always disappears behind the scene to let the group shine. Because the art of the invisible is this: to grow others up to become superfluous.