Lift of the soil of 140 cm and more earthquakes: how bradisism has evolved to the Campi Flegrei since 2005

The current lifting of the caldera dei Campi Flegrei due to the phenomenon of bradyseism it is underway from well twenty yearsMeaning what Since 2005. In this long period of time the lifting of the soil, as well as the frequency of earthquakes and gas emissions have suffered many fluctuations. In a general picture, however, it is noted that starting From 2018-2019 These phenomena have progressively accentuated, until today’s values: an average value of the soil lifting speed equal to 3 cm per monthan earthquake of magnitude 4.6 (the strongest ever recorded in the last 40 years) and 5000 tons per day of co 2 emitted.

Lift of the ground of the Flegrei Campi since 2005

In 2005 the Caldera dei Campi Flegrei began to rise again after a period of lowering that lasting twenty years. Overall, since then at the end of February 2025 the lifting In correspondence with the land district in Pozzuoli (the point of maximum deformation of the caldera) was of about 140 cm.

From mid -April to August 2024 the average value of the lifting speed in the area of ​​maximum deformation was approximately 2 cm per month. From the end of August until mid -February 2025, this value has become about 1 cm per monthafter that he went to 3 cm per month. These values ​​are measured in correspondence with the maximum deformation stations, while moving away from the center of the caldera decrease.

The variation of the lifting of the caldera from 2000 to today.



Frequency and magnitude of earthquakes at the Flegrei Campi since 2005

As a consequence of the progressive lifting, From 2005 to 2019 SISMI have occurred relatively not frequent and low magnitudeless than 3. Starting Since 2019on the other hand, seismicity is progressively increased both as a number of events and as a magnitude. Just in this year the first earthquake with a magnitude greater than 3 occurred during the course of 2023 Another has been recorded Increment in frequency of earthquakes, even if about 90% with a magnitude of less than 1 number of earthquakes recorded in the months of February and March 2025 result the highest Since the 1982-84 bradisismic crisis ended. In particular, the earthquake occurred in the night Between 13 and 14 March 2025Of magnitude 4.6was the strongest of the last 40 years.

The variation in the frequency and magnitude of the SISMI from 2005 to today.



Gassous emissions to the Flegrei Campi since 2005

Starting since 2000a constant increase in carbon dioxide (Co 2 ) emitted in correspondence with the caldera fumaroles. The increase in the relationship between carbon dioxide and water vapor emitted testifies to an increasingly preponderant magmatic component. This implies a Increase in gases issued by magmawhich heat the underground waters causing their expansion and therefore an increase in pressure (which is the basis of lifting). The most significant increase in CO 2 It has been had in the last seven years and its concentration has currently reached the 5000 tons per day. Also the concentrations of carbon monoxide (CO) have been increasing since 2000 and in particular From 2018. These values ​​indicate a increase in the temperature of the hydrothermal system Solfatara of about 35 ° C From 2000 to today (currently the temperature is 250 ° C). In 2018 the concentrations of sulfur dioxidewhich show significant growth starting from 2021 and a subsequent decrease in September 2024. This variation had been interpreted by researchers as a sign of the dejection of a magma between 9 and 6 km deep.

The variation of carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 to today.



Ground temperatures at the Flegrei Campi since 2005

The average temperature measured on the ground, 10 cm deep, shows a Increase of over 8 ° C from 2002 to 2024. This increase is widely affects the entire crater area with a maximum in the central area. In February 2025 the surface temperature remained basically stableeven if characterized by some oscillations.

The variation of the average surface temperature at the Campi Flegrei, from 2007 to today.



The trend of all these parameters therefore testifies to the progressive intensification of the bradisisimic crisis. However, remember that this does not imply an imminent eruption, since currently There is no evidence of a rise in magmawhich low frequency earthquakes And anomalies in the appearance of soil deformations.