"Ligas lawyer"when the new Sky series comes out with Luca Argentero

Luca Argentero becomes an eclectic criminal lawyer in the new Sky Original series, “Ligas lawyer”, a Legal Drama – the first for Sky – taken from the novel “Losers. The first investigation by the lawyer Ligas” by Gianluca Ferrari and set in a super contemporary Milan between steel, glass, local and a truly fascinating young lawyer (and controversial).

“A legal drama so in Italy has never been done,” says Luca Argentero immediately during the event in Milan dedicated to Sky 2025/2026 schedules.

The DOC actor, in fact, is striking of the role of the doctor to transform himself into a brilliant criminal lawyer ready to resolve cases between one drink and the other in a Milan that has so much to tell and is the background to Dark events.

The series is written by Federico Baccomo, Jean Ludwigg, Leonardo Valenti, Matteo Bozzi, Camilla Buizza, Francesco Tosco.

Ligas lawyer: the plot

In six episodes produced by Sky Studios and Fabula Pictures and directed by Fabio Paladini, the series tells of Lorenzo Ligas, the man that everyone would like to be, and that all would like to conquer. But when Ligas is fired from his prestigious study because it is unable to distinguish between duty and pleasure, returning to the top will be a challenge that he will not be able to face alone. Together with Marta, a young practitioner full of ideals, Ligas will accept the most complex and hopeless cases to return to the center of the scene. Because everyone is innocent until proven otherwise, and deserve the best possible defense. His.

Ligas lawyer: the cast

In the cast of the series, in addition to Luca Argentero, also Marina Occhionero and Barbara Chichiarelli.

Ligas lawyer: when it comes out on Sky

“Ligas lawyer”, the new series with Luca Argentero will debut on Sky in 2026.

