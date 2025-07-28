Like a monkey and a patch doll, they demonstrated “the nature of love”: Harlow’s experiment

In 1958, the American psychologist Harry Harlow he published an article entitled “The nature of love“, The result of years of study spent investigating the phenomena ofattachment and of theaffectivity. In his famous experiments, which became a milestone in the history of psychology, the scientist used puppies of Rhesus monkeyseparated from the mother a few hours after birth and raised by “puppet mothers“. Thanks to his controversial studies, Harlow highlighted the importance of physical contact in the development of theaffection in the children of monkey and the consequences that his absence can have on the future psychological development.

What is the origin of our first love link

The first half of the 1900s represented a period of great turmoil for the study of the mindcharacterized by the attempt to Psychologists and researchers from all over the world to respond, in a way scientific and rigorousapparently unsolvable dilemmas: what is the mind? What makes us what we are? What model our behavior?

Among these questions, one in particular was still lacking in a response supported by experimental tests: why the little ones they bind so much to theirs mothers and, more generally, to those who take care of them (the so -called caregivers)? And above all, what unleashes this affection? In short, what is the root of ours First bond of love.

A vein of psychologists and sociologists had clear ideas: each animal is moved by primary needs of a biological nature – as hunger, thirst, protection – that a mother (or a caregiver) can satisfy. The little one, over time, Learn to associate The mother to the relief of her fundamental needs, developing a feeling of affection towards him.

Yet, compared to other phenomena of similar learningthe affection towards the mother has an almost unique feature: it is able to persist over timeeven after the little ones, who have become ripe, are able to satisfy their needs independently. Another interpretation was therefore possible, and was formulated by the American psychologist Harry Harlow using a rag doll and puppies of a particular species of monkey, called Macaco Rhesus.

Harlow’s experiments with puppet dolls

In the 1950s, Harry Harlow He was a psychology researcher from the University of Wisconsin, where he dealt with the study of behavior of monkeys. Just during one of his studies, the psychologist noticed a singular detail: the puppies separated from the mothers A few hours after birth and raised in insulation they were different from the others. They were unable to communicate with their peers, they were lonely, anxious and showed evident signs of emotional disorders. Still, the researchers provided the little ones everything you need to satisfy theirs primary needs: Water, a balanced diet and medical care. The only ingredient that was missing was the contact with their mother. Starting from this observation, Harlow created an experiment who would have changed the history of psychology forever.

The scientist inserted two “Surrogate mothers“, To whom he entrusted the monkey puppies separated from the mother a few hours after birth. The first was a”iron mother”, A puppet built with iron fil, which brought with it a bottle with which the puppies could feed themselves; the second was instead one “mother peak”, A puppet with the appearance of a monkey, covered with a soft fabric that he simulated physical contact, But without any bottle to feed the little ones.

The image shows the clear preference of the monkey puppies for the “pezza mother”. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.



According to predominant theories, the monkeys should have passed all the time with the mother able to feed them. Surprisingly, however, the puppies yes they clinging forcefully to the “Mother of Pezza”approaching that of iron only the time needed to feed. This preference showed that food and water alone are not enough to establish a bond of attachment and affection with one’s mother (or caregiver). “The nature of love “title that Harlow gave to the publication containing his studies, was different and passed through a primary need no less important: the physical contact.

The impact of Harlow’s studies

Harlow didn’t stop. After showing that the physical contact It was essential to establish an emotional bond between mother and puppy, a new question arose spontaneously: how much that contact in the Emotional and behavioral development of monkeys?

To find out, he put the puppies again to the test by observing their reactions in front of Unknown or frightening situations. In the presence of a threatening -looking doll or brought inside a new environment, if the cage was empty or contained only the “iron mother”, the puppies curled up on the ground paralyzed by fear, unable to react. But when the “patch mother” was present, after a first fright, the little ones ran from the puppet looking for her comfort and, once reassured by maternal contactfaced with courage and security The adverse situation.

These studies, however much controversialthey highlighted an appearance in complete disagreement with the Pedagogical theories predominant: in an era when it was thought that theaffection and physical contact They were harmful to the development of children, Harlow’s studies showed for the first time that these attentions are primary biological needsno less important than food and medical care. On the other hand, as stated by Harlow himself:

If the monkeys have taught us something, it is that you have to learn to love before learning to live.

Some of the Harlows experiments have been taken up in a documentary of the time, which you can observe in the video below:

