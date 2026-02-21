Like it or not, Laura Pausini is the only truly world-famous Italian pop star

Culture

Like it or not, Laura Pausini is the only truly world-famous Italian pop star

Like it or not, Laura Pausini is the only truly world-famous Italian pop star

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Like it or not, Laura Pausini is the only truly world-famous Italian pop star
In the most important museum in Amsterdam there is a secret trap door that protects Rembrandt’s The Night Watch
The building blocks of life could have different origins in the Universe: what new studies on Bennu reveal