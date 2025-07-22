Limitless: Live Better Now, the new series with Chris Hemsworth on Disney+

A journey beyond all limit. On Disney+ it arrives Limitless: Live Better Nowthe National Geographic series with Chris Hemsworth. “Making this series was a journey that changed my life. I discovered a lot about my health, resilience and what it really means to live well – says the Australian star – I hope this next chapter inspires the audience to get out of their comfort zone and to accept the challenges, because the impact it had on my life was really deep”. Here are all the advances, the trailer and everything you need to know about the new challenges faced by the actor and science.

Limitless: Live Better Now, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygbfz8IYCJW

Limitless: Live Better Now, advances

In the series, shot in six countries over two years, Chris heads his limits by drawing on avant -garde science and wisdom of the elderly to discover the tools we can use today to live a healthier and more happy life. Without any previous experience, learn to play the battery for a live performance with Ed Sheeran in front of 70,000 fans, a dizzying climbing wall of 600 meters on the Swiss Alps scares to get out of its comfort zone and embrace the risk, takes part in the training of the special forces of South Korea, enduring the electrocution and the pepper spray to face its long fight against chronic pain and reconfigure his response to it.

Limitless: Live Better Now, production

Limitless: Live Better Now is produced by Protozoa, Nutopia and Wild State for National Geographic. Tom Watt-Smith, Peter Lovering, Arif Nurmohamed and Jane Root are the Executive Producer for Nutopia. The creators Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel of Protozoa return as Executive Producer, while Chris Hemsworth, Ben Grayson and Brandon Hill are Executive Producer for Wild State. For National Geographic, Executive Producer are Bengt Anderson and Simon Raikes.

Limitless: Live Better Now, the poster

Limitless: Live Better Now, the release date

The series debuts on Disney+ on August 15, 2025 with all episodes.