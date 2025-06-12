Line plane precipitates shortly after take -off in India: it crashes on the houses with 242 people on board

The Boeing 787–8 Flight Dreamliner AI171 after falling to the ground.



Today Thursday 12 June 2025 at hours 13:38 (local hours, in Italy 10:08), Il Volo AI171 from the Air India He crashed about 5 minutes after take -off with 242 people on board (230 passengers and 12 crew members) in a residential area not far from the airport Ahmedabadin Western India. The plane was directed to the London airport of Gatwick. Videos show dramatic images of the airplane with ahigh column of black smoke that rises from the ground. Images of parts of the aircraft have also been widespread, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamlinercrashed on palaces not far from the airport.

The President of Air India He confirmed the accident and expressed condolences for the people involved: «With deep condolences I confirm that the flight Air India 171 in service between Ahmedabad and London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident. Our thoughts and our most heartfelt condolences go to the families and loved ones of all the people affected by this devastating event ». According to Directorate General of Civil Aviation Indian, «The aircraft was in command of the captain Sumet Sabharwal and the first officer Clive Kundar. Captain Smenet Sabharwal is a vessel lieutenant with 8200 hours of experience ».

At the moment it is not known as the number of injuries or that of the victims. At the moment the information available to us is extremely limited: the portal Flighttradar24 indicates that the Boeing had reached a speed of approx 320 km/h at a share of about 190 meters Before falling and, once the soil is impacted – near a building under construction – a fire on board gave birth to a very high column of black smoke visible from kilometers away.

Speed, altitude and trajectory of the AI171 flight. Source: Flightradar24.



Police, firefighters and medical rescue police intervened on the spot and the authorities closed numerous roads in the area.

At the moment The causes of the crash are not clearespecially considering that this happened to Less than 1 km away from the end of the track. As soon as new information is made public, the article will be updated.