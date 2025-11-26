Little things like these, the film with Cillian Murphy on RayPlay: when it comes out

A film with an Oscar winner and an award winnerSilver Bear. RayPlay announces Little things like thisthe film by Tim Mielants with Cillian Murphy and Emily Watson, based on based on the novel by Claire Keegan and produced by Matt Damon And Ben Affleckfor Artists Equity. Here’s everything you need to know.

Little things like these, the spoilers about the plot

A tale of pain and redemption set in 1980s Ireland, where faith meets guilt, reads the synopsis. A film that talks about courage, compassion and the silent strength of those who choose not to look away. At the center of the story, set in Ireland in 1985, is Bill Furlong, a simple and reserved man. A coal trader and father of five daughters, Bill lives a quiet life until, upon discovering a dark secret kept in the local convent run by Sister Mary (Emily Watson), he is forced to confront his past and choose whether to remain silent or stand up against the pain and injustice of an entire community.

Little things like that, the cast

In the cast, together with Cillian Murphy as Bill Furlong, there are: Emily Watson in the role of Sister Mary, Eileen Walsh as Eileen Furlong, Michelle Fairley in those of Mrs. Wilson, Clare Dunne like Sister Carmel, Helen Behan as Mrs. Kehoe and Agnes O’Casey as Bill’s mother.

Little things like this, when it comes out

The film debuts in streaming on RaiPlay on 6 December 2025.