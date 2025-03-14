Loading the smartphone at night hurts? Let’s dispel some myths

Anyone in possession of one smartphoneat least once in life, will have wondered if load the phone at night hurts or not. This is because various myths and metropolitan legends circulate on the batteries of phones which, in one way or another, insinuate important doubts about their correct use. We immediately clear any doubt and start by saying that loading the smartphone at night is not dangerous and does not damage the battery. Modern smartphones are equipped with chips and systems of energy management which automatically interrupt the charge when the battery reaches the 100% And many manufacturers have also implemented functions in their operating systems that automatically slow down the recharging during the night.
We dispel the myth of the overload of smartphones
The Lithium ion batteriesused in almost all modern smartphones, they are designed to automatically stop charging once full capacity is reached. This happens thanks to power management circuits, the so -called PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuit), That they regulate the flow of energy that passes from the wall to the phone to the phone. As soon as the battery reaches 100%, the phone stops absorbing energy directly from the adapter and starts working with the battery power. When the charge drops slightly, the device restores the lost energy with small intermittent recharges. It must be said that this process, although it is not a danger to safety, can generate some heat and contribute to a slight battery wear, which is still quite negligible. The deterioration of the battery, in fact, depends much more on the frequency and depth of the charge and discharge cycles, rather than the simple act of leaving it connected to the current for the whole night.
Since the number one enemy of lithium -ion batteries is the heatmake sure not to make coarse errors that can discourage the thermal dissipation produced physiologically during the charge of the smartphone. Make sure, for example, that during the charge the phone rests one flat and ventilated surface. Some experts even suggest remove the case During the night charging, especially if it is made with insulating materials that tend to retain the heat: also evaluate this possibility. And if you are among those who use a wireless charging base, be careful not to cover the phone with objects that could prevent the heat dissipation.
How to optimize battery life and not damage it
Having ascertained, therefore, that loading the smartphone at night is not a problem at all, let’s see some Useful tricks to optimize battery life and avoid ruining it.
- Activate the intelligent charging options: As we have already mentioned in the first part of the article, more and more smartphones offer features that adapt the charging speed to their habits, avoiding keeping the battery 100% for too long. If available, activate this function on your device because, in the long run, it can make the difference.
- Avoid full discharges and 100% too frequent top -ups: Lithium -ion batteries last longer if maintained between 20% and 80% charge. If it is true that modern devices allow you to set up a maximum charge limit (for example 80%) to reduce battery wear it is also true that there are no functions that prevent your smartphone from reaching 0%: you will have to pay attention to that.
- Use charger and quality cables: Poor quality or non -certified cables can cause overheating problems (the rare episodes in which the batteries explode are usually due to this) and various inefficiencies in the recharging process of the smartphone. For Apple devices, certified cables MFI (Made for iPhone) are the safest, while Android smartphones support universal standards such as USB Power Delivery.
- Use intelligent sockets: If you want to have greater control, you can connect the charger to a timed grip, which allows you to program the power supply in a few hours, thus avoiding the night maintenance charges.