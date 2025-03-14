Loading the smartphone at night hurts? Let’s dispel some myths

Anyone in possession of one smartphoneat least once in life, will have wondered if load the phone at night hurts or not. This is because various myths and metropolitan legends circulate on the batteries of phones which, in one way or another, insinuate important doubts about their correct use. We immediately clear any doubt and start by saying that loading the smartphone at night is not dangerous and does not damage the battery. Modern smartphones are equipped with chips and systems of energy management which automatically interrupt the charge when the battery reaches the 100% And many manufacturers have also implemented functions in their operating systems that automatically slow down the recharging during the night.

We dispel the myth of the overload of smartphones

The Lithium ion batteriesused in almost all modern smartphones, they are designed to automatically stop charging once full capacity is reached. This happens thanks to power management circuits, the so -called PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuit), That they regulate the flow of energy that passes from the wall to the phone to the phone. As soon as the battery reaches 100%, the phone stops absorbing energy directly from the adapter and starts working with the battery power. When the charge drops slightly, the device restores the lost energy with small intermittent recharges. It must be said that this process, although it is not a danger to safety, can generate some heat and contribute to a slight battery wear, which is still quite negligible. The deterioration of the battery, in fact, depends much more on the frequency and depth of the charge and discharge cycles, rather than the simple act of leaving it connected to the current for the whole night.

Since the number one enemy of lithium -ion batteries is the heatmake sure not to make coarse errors that can discourage the thermal dissipation produced physiologically during the charge of the smartphone. Make sure, for example, that during the charge the phone rests one flat and ventilated surface. Some experts even suggest remove the case During the night charging, especially if it is made with insulating materials that tend to retain the heat: also evaluate this possibility. And if you are among those who use a wireless charging base, be careful not to cover the phone with objects that could prevent the heat dissipation.

How to optimize battery life and not damage it

Having ascertained, therefore, that loading the smartphone at night is not a problem at all, let’s see some Useful tricks to optimize battery life and avoid ruining it.