Lol 5: here is the trailer of the new edition of the first video comic show

After the official announcement of the new conductors and the cast of competing comedians, who officially inaugurated the wait for the fifth Italian edition of Lol: those who laugh is out, the first videos revealed the release date of Lol 5 and the official trailer. Here are all the advances and the Lol 5 trailer.

Who are the conductors of Lol 5?

As revealed on Instagram, the new conductors of Lol 5 are the actor and director Alessandro Siani and the veteran of Lol Angelo Pintus, who therefore take the place of Fedez, who therefore thus concludes his experience as a presenter of the first video show, and Frank Matano.

Who are the competing comedians of Lol 5?

First videos spread the names of the 9 professional comedians who will be part of the cast. These are Enrico Brignano, Tommy Cassi, Marta Zoboli, Raul Cremona, Flora Canto, Federico Basso, Geppi Cucciari, Andrea Pisani and Valeria Graci. Alessandro Ciacci, winner of the second edition of Lol Talent Show, joins them.

When Lol 5 comes out on Prime Videos

A month later Lol: Talent Show 2, and precisely on Thursday 27 March.

The official Lol 5 trailer

