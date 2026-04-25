LOL 6, Siani and Pintus: "Making people laugh can’t be taught. Social comedians? Spontaneity is missing"

Alessandro Siani and Angelo Pintus are the hosts of the sixth season of LOL: Who laughs is out, the comic show that returns to Prime Video with a new cast and new episodes. The first 5 available on April 23rd, the last on the 30th.

In the control room the two comedians will referee the performances of the new competitors. In this sixth chapter of the reality show, in fact, the following will challenge each other to remain serious: Carlo Amleto, Valentina Barbieri, Giovanni Esposito, Barbara Foria, Sergio Friscia, Francesco Mandelli, Paola Minaccioni, Scintilla, UfoZero2 and Yoko Yamada.

“You can’t teach making people laugh”

“You can’t teach how to make people laugh – Angelo Pintus immediately clarifies -. Because that thing there is natural, you just have it. It’s with you, it’s born with you, then you can be good at developing it but it can’t be taught”.

What’s new in Lol 6

“This year there are very close-knit comedians who have fun and want to entertain. Furthermore, many of them already knew each other and this helps the program a lot which after six seasons could risk getting tired”, specifies Alessandro Siani.

“Comedians who have become famous on social media lack spontaneity”

Then the reflection on how different the new generation comedians are, especially those who have become famous on social media who often struggle a lot in live performances.

“The sponteneity on stage is missing, it’s not easy for them – comments Pintus -. When you catapult yourself into a live performance it’s very hard. They make the videos at home, then they’re edited but when you meet an audience suddenly everything changes”.

Lol 6’s review