LOL 6, the cast of comedians and hosts of the new edition of the Prime Video comedy show has been revealed

Prime Video has officially announced the names of the ten competing comedians and the two hosts of LOL: he who laughs is out 6, the sixth edition of the show in which the participating comedians are locked in a room and forced not to laugh so as not to be eliminated.

Prime’s record-breaking Italian comedy show (adaptation of a Japanese format that Amazon has replicated in various countries) changes the formula compared to the past two editions, in the sense that there is no longer (and perhaps rightly so) a LOL Talent Show 3 to decree the tenth participant, but retains Alessandro Siani and Angelo Pintus as referees and hosts, as in LOL 5 (after the end of the Fedez, or Ramirez era to quote Nino Frassica). On the other hand, there will be something new in the next LOL Halloween special, with a duo (formerly trio) enormously loved by many Italians, including us. So here are the previews on LOL 6 and LOL Halloween Special.

Who are the competing comedians of LOL 6

The cast of LOL 6 is made up of Carlo Amleto (second in the first LOL Talent Show), Valentina Barbieri, Giovanni Esposito, Barbara Foria, Sergio Friscia, Francesco Nongiovane Mandelli, Paola Minaccioni, Scintilla, UfoZero2 and Yoko Yamada. They are the ones who will have to remain serious for six consecutive hours to win a final prize of 100,000 euros in favor of a charity chosen by the winner.

The hosts of LOL 6 and the guest helpers

As mentioned, Siani and Pintus will return to observe the hilarious comic competition from the control room. This year, however, they will be able to count on special help: Federico Basso and Andrea Pisani (first and third place in LOL 5), their “aces up the sleeve”, ready to intervene to put the competitors to the test with the aim of making them laugh.

When LOL 6 comes out

The new season of the comedy show produced by Endemol Shine Italy for Amazon MGM Studios, composed of 6 episodes in total, will be available on Prime Video worldwide in 2026.

Gialappa’s Band will host LOL’s Halloween special

The hosts of LOL Halloween Special have also been revealed, the Halloween special of LOL: He Who Laughs Is Out coming out next year. The new spinoff of LOL brings together six of the protagonists of all the editions of LOL, who will relive the experience of the comedy show in a Halloween-themed atmosphere.

The control room will be entrusted to the commentary of Gialappa’s Band (Giorgio Gherarducci and Marco Santin), who (after the experience on Prime with Red Carpet) will accompany the competitors in this last-minute challenge. Produced by Endemol Shine Italy for Amazon MGM Studios, LOL Halloween Special will arrive exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on Halloween 2026.