Loot 3: revealed release date, plot and cast of the third season of the Comedy series with Maya Rudoplh

A year and a half from the end of the second season, and after having already announced the release date, Apple TV+ has revealed the official trailer of Loot 3, the third season of the Comedy series starring the super star of the American comedy Maya Rudolph as Molly Wells, a kind of comic version of the ex -wife of Jeff Bezos.

So here are all the advances and information available on the third season of Loot, whose trailer in Italian you will find.

The review of Loot 2

The cast of Loot 3

In addition to Rudolph, the cast that returns for the third season includes Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Joel Kim Booster. Among the special guests there will be Stephanie Styles, D’Arcy Carden, Adam Scott, Zane Phillips, Henry Winkler, X Mayo and others.

Loot is created and produced by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang, together with Rudolph and his production partner Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Banana Split, Dave Becky of 3 Arts, Dean Holland and Natasha Lyonne. Hubbard is the showrunner of the third season. The series is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

What Loot 3 is about

In “Loot – a fortune” Molly Wells (Rudolph) embarked on a journey to discover itself after obtaining a divorce of 87 billion dollars from her rich husband John Novak (Adam Scott), with whom she was married for 20 years. In the third season we find her engaged in command of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation after leaving the spectators with the breath suspended with the second season ending that has seen Molly go up to her private jet, together with her trusted assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster), with the order to bring her as far as possible following the criticisms received by her billionaire colleagues on her philanthropic commitment and The embarrassing exchange with his colleague Arthur (Nat Faxon).

The new season will continue to follow the events of the adorable and eccentric working group of the Wells Foundation, which continues to work together so that Molly can keep the promise to give all its vast fortune.

When will Loot 3 come out?

Composed of 10 episodes, the series will make its debut on October 15 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes followed by a new episode every Wednesday, until 10 December.

Loot 3 trailer