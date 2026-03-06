"Lots of little fires": the series about motherhood with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington arrives on Sky

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are two polar opposite mothers whose lives dramatically collide in the Hulu series “Little Fires,” coming to Sky. Nominated for 5 Emmys and based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Celeste Ng, this series, made up of 8 episodes, also stars Joshua Jackson (Dawson’s Creek).

“Many small fires”: the plot

“Many little fires” tells of a seemingly perfect family whose life is turned upside down by the arrival of a mother and her daughter, whose past and hidden secrets call into question every certainty. Between social tensions, family conflicts and complex moral choices, the lives of the protagonists intertwine in a whirlwind of mystery and emotional drama.

“Many small fires”: the complete cast

In the cast of the series, in addition to the protagonists Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, we also find Joshua Jackson, Rosemarie DeWitt And Jade Pettyjohn.

“Many small fires”: when it comes out on Sky

“Many small fires” arrives on Sky on March 9th.

“Many small fires”: the trailer

undefined

