Lots of singles in a resort, but no sex: "Too Hot to Handle" is the new reality show by Selvaggia Lucarelli

Netflix is ​​preparing the return of “Too Hot to Handle: Italia”, the Italian adaptation of the format produced by Fremantle, arriving soon on the platform. For the second season, a specific novelty has been announced: Selvaggia Lucarelli will be the special guest called to kick off the program, opening the “game” that tests the contestants between temptations and twists.

How it works: single in a resort, but with a prohibition that costs dearly

The format is built on a deliberately explosive contradiction. A group of very attractive singles are taken to a dream location and live together for several weeks, convinced they are participating in a classic dating show. Then comes the real rule, the one that changes everything: to win the final prize money (in the format we usually talk about 100,000 dollars) they must respect an absolute ban: no kisses, no sex and no autoeroticism. Will they be able to resist or will they give in to desire? It is the question that supports the entire structure of the reality show, episode after episode.

Lucarelli’s presence does not correspond to the continuous management typical of studio reality shows. His role, as it is presented, is to open the season: enter the scene at the beginning, welcome the contestants and kick off the narrative.

Ilary Blasi ‘flirts’ with Selvaggia Lucarelli: “You are igniting the imagination of many…”. Her: “Should I also bring a friend?”

The trip to Mexico and the connection with Big Brother VIP

Precisely this commitment would be the reason for Lucarelli’s recent trip to Mexico together with Lorenzo Biagiarelli, which took place in the week before the start of Big Brother VIP, where Lucarelli sits in the commentators’ parterre next to Cesara Buonamici. A detail which, reread now, seems to close a circle: moving abroad, recording in progress, return to Italy for the other television presence.

Last year it was Fred De Palma who welcomed the protagonists into the villa: an appearance concentrated in the first episode, with the addition of the theme song “Gli Occhi Su Di Noi”. And the idea, in this second chapter, is that the structure remains the same: a well-known face enters, plays the part of the initial “guide” of an alleged reality show about excesses, then disappears and leaves the contestants faced with the true nature of the program. This year, however, it’s Selvaggia’s turn.