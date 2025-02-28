Love me love me magnetic hearts, unveiled the cast of the first Film First Video by the novels of Stefania S.

We had spoken to you for the first time in July 2024, when the future Italian productions of first videos were presented. And today the cast of the new Italian original film Love Me, Love Me – Magnetic hearts, based on the first novel of the “Love Me, Love Me” by Stefania S., has been revealed, exploded thanks to social media, with over 21 million readings on the social reading platform Wattpad and infinite reviews on Tiktok, and now published by Sperling & Kupfer. Here are the first advances on the plot and cast of this film that belongs to the so -called Romance Young Adult genre, or romantic stories between young adults.

What is Love me, Love me – magnetic hearts about

June moves to Italy for a new beginning after his brother’s death. In his new elite school, he is attracted to James, a dangerous bully involved in MMA clandestine meetings, but he begins to attend his best friend, Will, the perfect model student. However, appearances deceive and June soon discovers that no one in his school is as it seems, everyone hides a secret. While tensions increase and the truths hidden come to light, June must decide who really belongs to his heart.

The cast of Love Me, Love Me – Magnetic Hearts

The protagonists of the film, whose filming will start shortly, are Mia Jenkins, Pepe Barroso Silva, and Luca Melucci (scooter). Love Me, Love Me – Magnetic Hearts is directed by Roger Kumble (director of the legendary film Cruel Interactions, not of the noteworthy TV series of the same name), written by Veronica Galli and Serena Tateo, co -produced by Lotus Production – a Leone Film Group company – and Amazon MGM Studios, with the support of Wattpad Webtoon Studios.

When Love me, love me – magnetic hearts comes out

There are no official indications at the moment, but we can assume that the film comes out between the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026.