‘Love Me Love Me’, Mia Jenkins and Pepe Barroso in "that" scene from the film: the preview clip

We are only in February, but it is already certainly one of the most anticipated films of the year: the Original Italian-American film Love Me Love Me is finally about to be released on Prime Video, based on the first novel of the “Love Me, Love Me” tetralogy by Stefania S.

On Today we offer you an exclusive preview of a clip from the film coming out on Prime Video. A video that takes up a scene that Stefania S.’s readers will recognise, and which features June, played by Mia Jenkins, and James, played by Pepe Barroso: the two talk about the third vertex of this triangle of love and passion, namely Will (Luca Melucci).

The plot of the film Love Me, Love Me

After her brother’s death, June moves to Milan to start over. At her new elite international school, she begins dating Will, the model student. But his fragile balance is shaken by an explosive rivalry with James, Will’s best friend: a charismatic and tormented boy who hides a dangerous life of clandestine MMA fighting. Resentment soon turns into an irresistible attraction, forcing June to choose between safety and a love that challenges everything she thought she wanted.

The complete cast of Love Me Love Me

The film stars Mia Jenkins, Pepe Barroso Silva, and Luca Melucci (Scooter). Together with the protagonists, Andrea Guo, Michelangelo Vizzini, Major Fall and Vanessa Donghi.

Love Me, Love Me – Magnetic Hearts is directed by Roger Kumble (director of the legendary film Cruel Intentions, not of not very successful TV series of the same name), written by Veronica Galli and Serena Tateo, co-produced by Lotus Production – a Leone Film Group company – and Amazon MGM Studios, with the support of Wattpad WEBTOON Studios.

In addition to the three protagonists, Prime Video had previously officially announced that the cast of Love Me Love Me will include Andrea Guo, the young Austrian actress who we knew on Prime as Lin in Maxton Hall. Here is the announcement from Guo herself, who reveals that she will be Amelia Hood in Love Me, Love Me.

When Love Me Love Me comes out

The film will be available on Prime Video from Friday 13 February.