Lovers, the kiss cam, the sputt *** of the Coldplay: here’s what they say about us





In these days entering the internet is really afraid. Everywhere stands the photography of the couple taken during the Coldplay concert, now known to the whole world and the subject of all types of virtual crap. The story is so absurd that even to summarize it it seems to me that I am dreaming. Two people go to a concert. They are filmed by the camera which, as often happens to concerts, turns among the spectators’ faces; They immediately turn around, portray themselves, not eager to be filmed. An insignificant thing that can happen in any concert and that should not constitute news anywhere in the world. Except that the singer has the splendid idea of suggesting in front of the whole world that could be lovers. Great misfortune of the two, perhaps even inhabitants; In any case, for sure they were nobody’s business.

The business of others

But since we like to stuff them, the affairs of others, regardless of the repercussions on their lives, the image of the two in a short time ago the tour of the world, spilled everywhere. People are excited: who will be the two mysterious fediphagos? It is like an episode of a soap work in real life. A real fun. In a moment, therefore, the identity of the two is known, who for their immense bad luck are people with a public life: in fact he is the administrator of a large company, in which she too works. A huge number of newspapers spreads their personal data, obviously in detail, because the “news” report seriously. Name of the company, seat, turnover, history of working relations between the two, possibly also the name of the neighbor’s dog and the brand of toilet paper they use.

The cruel comments on the two lovers

As soon as possible, therefore, the two are subjected to the populace process. Who has no pity. As in the village of Bocca di Rosa, the cruel and judging comments are wasted: they caught you to betray your wife, that other is a t *** that arrived at that workplace it is not known how, well, you had only not to be a horns. The lively observed line is disconcerting, they hadn’t even quartered twenty people live. But there is also the opposite front: where there are the opposites, there are also favorable. Since the news exists, thousands of people in the world comment by expressing their essential opinion and placing themselves in one of the two fronts. This of course creates the famous engagement, because people also put themselves to beat (ending up as always with insulting) on who the victim and who is the culprit (the most popular categories of our era is).

Morality

It is of public interest to union on the life of these two, obviously it is clear to us to judge their moral feat. It is the usual dynamic of the internet: where the story is it itchy for many more people arrives. This is increasingly out of control. Clearly the image becomes a meme; Mica is a problem that portraying people, humans who have a private life: it belongs to everyone, it has been thrown on the web! And therefore the Various Tiktaker or Pseudainfluencer who place it on their “reaction” videos – as if they drew something about their reaction to a private question appear. I opened x for thirty seconds and the first thing I saw was “two adulterers caught at a concert”, with their photography. Hundreds of reactions and comments. Two adulterers: this is one of the key points of the matter. A lot of people feel offended, injured deeply, because someone dared to betray his wife and someone else has dared to have a relationship with a married man. It is as if they had betrayed them: you feel them pronounced that the betrayal does not forgive, that it is a too serious act, that there are no excuses. This lynching deserve, because they broke the sacred bond of marital fidelity, the highest value of western society.

Not only does it not go through the mind that they are not our business and that these have not asked to be slammed on all the web pages of the globe; But we treat them like monsters and encourage their public pillory so that they have stained with treason. It is evident that there is a very serious problem of bigotry here, among the many things. The ease with which we judge others when they are always unworthy; But when they are wrong in the sentimental or sexual sphere, people really lose their compass. The cult of monogamy, already senseless of his own, becomes deadly if associated with the easy moralism of the Internet: the problem is not even more than we put ourselves judging others without knowing a tube of their life, but that we believe having sex with another person a crime. To read the delusions of the punishments, you feel a lot, the smell of fanaticism is very strong.

Privacy to nettles

Let’s realize that it is easier for a murder to be justified than this. And the much celebrated respect for privacy? Throw to nettles without too many problems – on the other hand it is in contradiction with the very existence of the internet, now. So much that is a world disconnected from reality, a place in itself: not if devastated you on the internet, things happen even in your real life. And you can not expect that if they take you back this image it will not be taken up by anyone, who rightly considers it usufructuary: they all post it, where is the problem? This is what happened with social networks: your face no longer belongs to you, your image can be replicated without your knowledge, without your consent, thousands of times, and scattered everywhere, where you can never even get to find it.