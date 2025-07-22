Lovers, the kiss cam, the sputt *** of the Coldplay: here's what they say about us

Culture

Lovers, the kiss cam, the sputt *** of the Coldplay: here’s what they say about us

Lovers, the kiss cam, the sputt *** of the Coldplay: here’s what they say about us

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Lovers, the kiss cam, the sputt *** of the Coldplay: here’s what they say about us
How much does it take to really forget an ex-partner? The (scientific) time of the end of a link
The global hacker attack in Microsoft was born from the Toolshell vulnerability: what happened