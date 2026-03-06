Luca Argentero: “Lawyer Ligas? He’s an asshole. But this series is different from all the others”

“Ligas is such an asshole”. Luca Argentero says it bluntly when talking about the character he plays in the series “Avvocato Ligas”, arriving on Sky on March 6th. He plays the role of an irreverent, unscrupulous lawyer who constantly drinks Gin Tonic, uses swear words in every sentence and very often goes against the rules. A decidedly out of the ordinary character and certainly a new version of Argentero on the small screen.

“Do I look like Ligas? I’m sorry to disappoint you but no, I don’t look like him at all”, the actor revealed to us who, however, admits that he wants to be a little more “bold in life”, just like Ligas.

“It was fun to add a pinch of arrogance to my life which is very far from that style – said the actor -. I’m used to not letting a cent of what is really inside me shine through on the outside. Having the freedom to be a little more exuberant amused me.”

Lawyer Ligas: the review

Luca Argentero talks about his children

In the series “Avvocato Ligas” Luca Argentero plays the role of a somewhat distracted father, a little outside the lines, a father who often makes mistakes with his daughter but is always very affectionate. But what is Argentero’s dad like in real life?

“If I’m a good dad? You should ask my children and my wife but I see my children happy so I think we’re doing a good job. It’s a very long road, it’s a very difficult job and there’s almost no one who can give you advice so we’re feeling our way, but we’re there.”

“Lawyer Ligas”: what is he talking about

The series, consisting of 6 episodes, is a legal drama that tells the story of a defense lawyer who appears like a real “rock star” in the world of law. Over the course of the series he will have to face several cases, he will see his career and personal life often destroyed and he will have to get up and rebuild himself every time.

Between difficult cases, past loves, an assistant to protect and a daughter to be a good dad to, Ligas will show himself in all his facets as a man and lawyer, all against the backdrop of a frenetic, incorrect, dynamic but decidedly fascinating Milan to drink.

“Lawyer Ligas”: when all the episodes are released

“Avvocato Ligas” debuts with the first two episodes on Sky Atlantic on March 6th. From the following Friday it will be on Sky and NOW with a new episode per week, until April 3rd.