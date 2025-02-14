Lucio Corsi is a real new male model





Lucio Corsi is undoubtedly the most positive note of this Sanremo Festival. Few knew him before seeing him playing and singing on the Ariston stage, but it was enough for him a few minutes to break through the heart of the audience with a naturalness that is the prerogative of the real artists, those of talented. Those who do not need to build a fictitious character to emerge, a character who then hurries them and who are forced to adapt, distort and force according to the context (see Tony Effe).

No Machist model

In the text of his song there are also extremely significant passages regarding the anxieties that young people live. Above all, young people like him, those who do not fall into the Machist model, still epgemone thanks also to an increasingly saturated mainstream music scene of rappers who only know how to show off money, muscles and number of sexual intercourse. Which would be fine, if it were not that, then, at the first occasion, they completely deny their character and seem to forget that if they are famous they are only thanks to that (and the art of spitting on the plate where it eaten does not usually bring very far).

“I wanted to be a tough” is the revenge of a boy who in his life of Machisty pressure, and probably also homophobic, has suffered several. Yet Lucio Corsi is not played the paper of victimization, a card that today works a lot to attract popular consensus, but prefers to use self -irony, a far more sophisticated and powerful communication and artistic tool.

“I never wasted time, he left me behind”

A particular passage struck me about his text: “But I never wasted time, it is he who left me behind”. Here, inside these simple words we can see an entire world, a world made of anxiety of lost time and fear of not holding expectations. A world that concerns more and more young people, who in fact tend to escape from this race to success at all costs. They have tackled and afraid that they sometimes even get to lock themselves in their bedrooms, as in the case of hikikomori, that is, voluntary social retreats.

“Because basically it is useless to escape from your fears,” says the text in the final. And Lucio Corsi his fears faced them, his way found it, if he earned it, with his style, but also and above all with his time, because a success that comes to 31 years today is considered a Late success in the music industry and modern society. In the era of the baby star at Justin Bieber, or of our Benji and Fede, who burned quickly, the thirties are already considered old. In the era of plastic music created at the table and always written by the same authors, where what is asked of singers, less and less artists and more and more performers, is exclusively that of being beautiful and building a salable character (if they are also Intents much better), Lucio Corsi represents a breath of freshness, originality and authenticity.

Young people need male models like his. We just have to hope that the success that will come to him from this festival will not go out of its essential features, those that make it really special.