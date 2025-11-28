Luisa Ranieri and Alessandro Gassmann, the interview: "In love you need to know how to apologize, that’s the trick"

On the eve of the release of Christmas Without Santa, the new Prime Video Christmas comedy available worldwide from November 28, Alessandro Gassmann and Luisa Ranieri told us their personal idea of ​​lasting love. “The secret is to accept your limits, to talk to each other. Dialogue, in short”, explain the protagonists, who play a very special couple in the film.

Christmas Without Santa, the silly and tender comedy with Gassmann and Ranieri is NOT for the whole family

The plot

The story sees Santa Claus (Gassmann) dealing with an existential crisis: tired of the usual routine, he decides to give up everything and disappears. At that point it is up to Margaret (Ranieri), a patient and determined wife, to save Christmas. It won’t be easy: the Befana (Caterina Murino) and Santa Lucia (Valentina Romani) are ready to steal the show, while Nicola, alias Santa Claus, has founded a metal band with an unmistakable name – Natallica. Also in the cast are Diego Abatantuono, Michela Andreozzi, Angela Finocchiaro, Rita Longordo, Paolo Calvano, Francesco Centorame, Simone Susinna, Francesca Alice Antonini, Alberto Astorri and Stefano Ambrogi. A brilliant and festive comedy that plays with tradition to tell, with irony, the labors of love and the power of dialogue – inside and outside the North Pole.

Christmas without Santa: trailer, plot, cast and release date of the Italian Christmas film from Prime Video