Machos Alfa 5: the Spanish comedy returns, when it comes out, trailer and what to expect

Relationships change, certainties falter and so-called “modern masculinity” continues to be put to the test. “Machos Alfa”, one of the most popular comedies in the Netflix catalogue, restarts with a fifth season that promises to be even more chaotic and provocative. After the success of previous years, the series created by the Caballero brothers relaunches with an idea as absurd as it is revealing: four friends who decide to isolate themselves from the world… and above all from women.

Over the years “Machos Alfa” has become a small international phenomenon, so much so that it has inspired adaptations in other countries. His strong point remains the ability to address complex issues – identity, relationships, social change – with a light but not superficial language.

Machos Alfa 5: the plot

The new season starts again from the emotional rubble left by the previous chapter. The protagonists find themselves more fragile than ever: relationships in pieces, questionable choices and a general inability to deal with change. To react, Santi, Pedro, Luis and Raúl choose a radical path, that of moving together into a sort of male community, a refuge designed to escape sentimental complications. A project which, ironically, even takes on an almost “corporate” form, as if friendship could become a structured solution to their problems.

But reality soon imposes itself: ongoing separations, children to manage, economic difficulties and new relationships. Santi oscillates between the desire for independence and parental responsibilities, Pedro throws himself into a new relationship without having resolved his insecurities, Luis faces a divorce that calls into question everything he believed in, while Raúl continues to lose himself in a path of personal redefinition that seems to have no clear direction.

Meanwhile, the female figures follow autonomous and equally complex trajectories: between disastrous appointments, new forms of personal expression and attempts to reinvent themselves, the story expands by showing both sides of a generation in crisis.

Machos Alpha 5: the cast

The series maintains its main core, starting from the four protagonists:

Fernando Gil (Pedro)

Gorka Otxoa (Saints)

Fele Martínez (Luis)

Raúl Tejón (Raúl)

And then the female faces also return and we will get to know them even better:

Maria Hervas

Kira Miró

Raquel Guerrero

Paula Gallego

Machos Alfa 5: when it comes out on Netflix

The fifth season of Machos Alfa debuts on Netflix on April 17, 2026, with a total of six episodes. The release comes just a few months after the previous season.

Machos Alfa 5: the Italian trailer

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