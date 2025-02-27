Maddalena, daughter of Mauro Rostagno: “I didn’t know of death threats. A part of me still angry with him”

“I didn’t know about death threats, his killing was a sudden thing. Maybe I’m still angry with him.” It is with these words that Maddalena Rostagno, daughter of the well -known journalist and activist in the fight against the mafia Mauro Rostagno told his relationship with his father, that terrible attack at the hands of the 1988 mafia and the unexpected death of an important father figure like Rostagno when she was only 15 years old.

He did so on the occasion of the debut of the new Sky series by and with Roberto Saviano dedicated to the story of his father’s life, a man who died for his ideals and who had justice only after thirty years of investigation, broadcast on Sky Documentieres on February 26 at 9.15 pm and streaming on Now.

“I was very angry with my father, maybe I’m still now”

“I was very angry with my father also because with him there has always been a very open relationship. We have always talked without filters of everything. The only thing I didn’t know were the threats to his life by the mafia so for me his killing was an absolutely sudden thing. Obviously I was angry with him for many years, fors and part of me is still still now. As son one would always like to be the most important but then you understand Give up to be himself would have been like denying his being.

