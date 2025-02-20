Madly: a man, a woman and the (hilarious) emotions of the first appointment





The new, awaited, film by Paolo Genovese arrives in theaters on Thursday 20 February: “Follely”. The director of “Perfect strangers” returns to observe an evening in any house, where two people, a man and a woman, are struggling with the first appointment and with all the questions, emotions, anxieties, that this occasion is door behind. The two, Piero and Lara, interpreted by Edoardo Leo and Pilar Fogliati, try to get to know each other better, while within them an emotional and mental bustle explodes, which the director personifies thanks to a chorus of actors who interpret the different for each of the two protagonists instincts and different colors of their personality. Inside their head, in fact, while Piero and Lara are engaged in a romantic dinner or in a story about their experience, they shake, clash, excite or stiffen: Claudio Santamaria, Marco Giallini, Rocco Papaleo, Maurizio Lastrico, Emanuela Fanelli , Claudia Pandolfi, Vittoria Puccini and Maria Chiara Giannetta.

Madly, the plot

Piero arrives at Lara’s house with a tray of ice cream and a wire of agitation, Lara changed at least ten times to choose what to wear before the bell played. Open the door the two, any man and a woman, are struggling with their first encounter face to you, what you need to find out and to understand who you have in front, between a lasagna, a glass of wine, some confidence And many thoughts. Thoughts and emotions that crowd the mind, both of one and the other. In fact, we are all “multi -built” and our personalities are made of many different shades and instincts who, at a time like that of the first appointment, are certainly not good at observing what happens, on the contrary. Our emotions and thoughts explode and each send us an input, not always consistently. In short, a great confusion reigns, both in the head of Piero and in that of Lara, where the romantic part, embodied by Maurizio Lastrico for him and by Vittoria Puccini for her, the passionate one, to whom Claudio Santamaria for him is confronted. And Emanuela Fanelli for her, the ultra rational part (Marco Giallini and Claudia Pandolfi) and the most unpredictable one (Rocco Papaleo and Maria Chiara Giannetta). While the knowledge between man and the woman goes on, bickering, bright comparisons take place in their heads, the best strategy is studied and, if it is the case, it is celebrated, in a growing confusion that reigns anarchist and difficult to manage.

Madly, the confusions of the heart in a fun comedy

One cannot fail to think of “Inside Out” watching Paolo Genovese’s new film, “madly” who, as the Pixar masterpiece did, leads us to discover the crowded and investigated interiority of its protagonists, Piero and Lara, a man And a woman struggling with one of the situations that test our emotional estate most: the attempt to discover the other, to understand who it is and how interesting it can be for us.

The action takes place in a studio apartment, that of Lara, where Piero arrives to spend an evening with this girl of whom she knows little or nothing, as well as her. The two are therefore found in front of the other and try to discover themselves, but behind their dialogues, their gestures, their smiles, their embarrassments and their doubts, there is a whole world that agitates. And it is a rowdy world and, for the audience, very funny, made of emotions and instincts that often go haywire, war with each other, claim attention and push their subjects to actions that sometimes appear almost inexplicable. He always faults emotions, fueled by thoughts. An explosion of character features, in which everyone wants to say his own, while out there, Lara and Piero, would probably only like to turn them off those crowded heads, to let go at the moment. A truly arduous feat.

Paolo Genovese returns to the big screen with a witty and very fun romantic comedy, strong of a cast that makes these unavailable emotions irresistible, obviously super characterized, which reign in Piero and Lara’s head. A chorus that never stops cianciato and that does only combine trouble and make their mutual knowledge more tiring, but which in the meantime gives the public a lot of laughter.

VOTE: 7.2

The trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opqtehu_j4u