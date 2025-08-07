Magnitude 3.1 earthquake in the province of L’Aquila, in Villalago: because the area is so seismic

Earthquake of M3.1 in the province of L’Aquila.



An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 was recorded by Villagein the province of L’Aquilaat 11:56 pm on August 6th. As also confirmed by the National Institute of Geosifica and Volcanology (Ingv), the epicenter was located a 2 km To the west from the municipality of Villalago, a small common part of the Abruzzo National Park and about 50 km away from L’Aquila away. The hypocentro, on the other hand, was detected at a depth of 18 km. To the macroscala, this area corresponds to a plaque margin, which is why it is an area seismically very active.

The shock was war clearly also in the area of Sulmonain the Upper Sangro, in the upper Sagittarius valley and up to Pescasseroli: Fortunately, no damage to buildings or people have been reported, despite the concern of the inhabitants of the area.

Already on May 30, a seismic swarm had been recorded, with a total of 6 shocks of magnitude between 2.0 and 2.9, while the earthquake of magnitude 6.1 of 6 April 2009 destroyed much of the regional capital and its province, causing 309 victims, 1600 wounded and about 70 thousand displaced people.

This seismicity depends on the fact that the eagle is located along a plaque marginthat is, an area along which two plates collide, move away or flow compared to the other. Although the formation of the Apennines is linked to the clash between two plates, there are “inside the Apennine chain”relaxation areas“Along which the busty efforts are relaxed, giving life to Distance -type fails (also called “normal” or “extensional”).

The whole area of L’Aquila is full of faults of this type – including the Paganica faultwhich was activated at 9 km deep during the 2009 earthquake. The cause of yesterday’s earthquake, therefore, could be traced back to the presence of these faults, but the correlation has not yet been confirmed.