Malcom’s revival arrives on Disney+: the trailer and when it comes out

An event series. A highly anticipated and hoped for reunion. Disney+ announces Malcolm: What a life!a four-episode revival of Malcolm in the Middlehistorical sitcom from the early 2000s. Here’s everything we know.

Malcom: what a life!, the trailer

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Malcom: what a life!, previews on the plot and the cast

After protecting himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade, the synopsis reads, Malcolm is drawn back into their orbit when Hal and Lois request his presence at their 40th anniversary party. The series brings together Bryan Cranston (Hal), Frankie Muniz (Malcolm), Jane Kaczmarek (Lois), Christopher Kennedy Masterson (Francis), Justin Berfield (Reese) ed Emy Coligado (Piama). They are joined by new cast members Keeley Karsten (Leah, Malcolm’s daughter), Vaughan Murrae (Kelly, Malcolm’s younger sister), Kiana Madeira (Tristan, Malcolm’s girlfriend) e Caleb Ellsworth Clark (as Dewey).

Malcom: what a life!, the production

Produced by Disney Branded Television, the series is produced by 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios, and New Regency. Linwood Boomer, creator of the original series, returns as writer and executive producer. Bryan Cranston, Tracy Katsky Boomer and Gail Berman serve as executive producers along with New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann. Ken Kwapis directs all four episodes and is also executive producer. Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye are co-executive producers.

Malcom: What a Life!, when it comes out on Disney+

The series debuts with all four episodes April 10, 2026 on Disney+.